The global smart education software market was valued at USD 182.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 600 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 17.9% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to improved education quality and easy content access.

Smart education software is created to provide various services and ease management of educational platforms. The systems are developed to provide education in various languages and manage classrooms. The software is designed to enable learning from smart phones, tablets, and computers. The software enables smooth learning process as the assignments and submission management is directed to faculties as per admin’s discretion.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of software in educational institutions such as schools and universities for high efficiency and improved knowledge collaboration. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the market.

Cost effective, convenience and improved personalized monitoring are factors driving the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption of smartphone and advancement in telecommunications network for high speed internet is boosting the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption of live tutorials and accessibility anywhere anytime is steering the growth of the market

Globally, the advancement in educational market is expected to foster growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in global smart education software market includes Adobe, Blackboard Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, D2L Corporation, Educomp Solutions Ltd, Ellucian Company L.P, McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, SMART Technologies ULC, SumTotal Systems LLC, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited.

The global smart education software market has been segmented on the basis of

Age Ranges

5 to 10 years

11 to 18 years

19 to 29 years

30 to 45 years

Above 45 years

Components

Hardware

Software

Service

Learning Modes

Social Learning

Blended Learning

Virtual Instructor LED Training

Collaborative Learning

Simulation-based

Adaptive learning

End-users

Corporates

Academic Institutions

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Smart Education Software Market Overview Global Smart Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Smart Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Smart Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Smart Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Smart Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Smart Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Smart Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Smart Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Smart Education Software Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

