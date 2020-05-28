Global Silicon on Insulator Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Silicon on Insulator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Silicon on Insulator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market. Silicon on Insulator (SOI) is a semiconductor fabrication technique developed by IBM that uses pure crystal silicon and silicon oxide for integrated circuits (ICs) and microchips. An SOI microchip processing speed is often 30% faster than today’s complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based chips and power consumption is reduced 80%, which makes them ideal for mobile devices. SOI chips also reduce the soft error rate, which is data corruption caused by cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals.

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) is a new type of starting material for the chipmaking process. SOI wafers have three layers; a thin surface layer of silicon (from a few hundred Angstrom to several microns thick) where the transistors are formed, an underlying layer of insulating material on a support or “handle” bulk silicon wafer. The insulating layer, usually made of silicon dioxide, is referred to as the “buried oxide” or “BOX”, and is usually a few thousand Angstroms thick. Transistors built within the top silicon layer, switch signals faster, run at lower voltages, and are much less vulnerable to signal noise from background cosmic ray particles. Each transistor is isolated from its neighbor by a complete layer of silicon dioxide. These transistors are immune to “latch-up” problems and can be spaced closer together than transistors built on bulk silicon wafers. Building circuits on SOI increases Fab productivity by allowing for more compact circuit designs, yielding more chips per wafer.

SOI enables increased chip functionality without the cost of major Fab process equipment changes. Faster circuit operation and lower operating voltages have produced a powerful surge in the performance of high-speed network servers and new designs for hand-held computing and communication devices with longer battery life. Advanced circuits, using multiple layers of SOI-type device silicon, can lead the way to a coupling of electrical and optical signal processing into a single chip resulting in a dramatic broadening of communication bandwidth and new applications such as global-ranging, direct-link entertainment and communication to hand-held devices.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018–2023. APAC is witnessing an increase in the use of SOI products owing to the presence of a large number of consumer electronic companies, smartphone manufacturers, and wafer and foundry players in APAC.

The global Silicon on Insulator market is valued at 741.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1562.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2026.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

300mm SOI

Small Diameters

Automobile and Smart Industry

Consumer Electronic

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Silicon on Insulator market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Silicon on Insulator Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include Soitec SA, Shin-Etsu Chemical, SunEdison, etc.

