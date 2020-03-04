Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market 2020, Technologies, Services, Segmentation, Statistics, Development Trends, Company Profiles and Investment Opportunities 2025

Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors are an innovative new option for power electronic designers looking for improved system efficiency, smaller form factor and higher operating temperature in products covering industrial, medical, mil-aerospace, aviation, and communcation market segments.

The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices.

This report presents the worldwide Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

STMicroelectronics N.V

Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed)

ROHM Co Ltd

Infineon Technologies Ag

Microsemi Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Breakdown Data by Type

SIC Diode

SIC Transistor

Others (SiC Modules,Thyristors, etc.)

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive & Aerospace and Defense

Energy (including EV Car, solar and smart grid)

Industrial & Communication

Others (including consumer electronics, medical, etc.)

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SIC Diode

1.4.3 SIC Transistor

1.4.4 Others (SiC Modules,Thyristors, etc.)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive & Aerospace and Defense

1.5.3 Energy (including EV Car, solar and smart grid)

1.5.4 Industrial & Communication

1.5.5 Others (including consumer electronics, medical, etc.)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size

2.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production 2013-2025

2.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market

2.4 Key Trends for Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production

4.2.2 United States Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production

4.3.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production

4.4.2 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production

4.5.2 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production

4.6.2 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Type

6.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue by Type

6.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 STMicroelectronics N.V

8.1.1 STMicroelectronics N.V Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 STMicroelectronics N.V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 STMicroelectronics N.V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.1.5 STMicroelectronics N.V Recent Development

8.2 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed)

8.2.1 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.2.5 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed) Recent Development

8.3 ROHM Co Ltd

8.3.1 ROHM Co Ltd Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 ROHM Co Ltd Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 ROHM Co Ltd Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.3.5 ROHM Co Ltd Recent Development

8.4 Infineon Technologies Ag

8.4.1 Infineon Technologies Ag Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Infineon Technologies Ag Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Infineon Technologies Ag Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.4.5 Infineon Technologies Ag Recent Development

8.5 Microsemi Corporation

8.5.1 Microsemi Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Microsemi Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Microsemi Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.5.5 Microsemi Corporation Recent Development

8.6 Toshiba Corporation

8.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Toshiba Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.6.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

8.7 ON Semiconductor

8.7.1 ON Semiconductor Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 ON Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 ON Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.7.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Distributors

11.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

