The global shoe polish market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increased disposable incomes globally.

Shoe polish is a synthetic commodity in the type of waxy liquid, paste, or cream. It is used for cleaning as well as polishing shoes in order to enhance the look and life of the footwear. Shoe polish offers a waxy texture and glow to leather boots and helps to protect them from water, humidity and hardness. Foreign elements rapidly help to degrade the grade of the leather, thus impacting the actual quality of the footwear. The oil-based or wax-based shoe polish provides water resistant protection to keep oil, stains, dirt, and other components out of place in the shoes’ leather. Nowadays, shoe polish is produced using a mixture of organic and inorganic components, such as and gum Arabic, turpentine, dyes, and naphtha. It discourages leather from the absorption of water, makes it very easy to clean the leather, covers the markings and gives leather versatility.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Surge in the sales of shoes across the globe is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Boost in the sales of polish owing to online e-commerce platforms such as amazon.com, myntra.com, among others is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Increased investment in research and development is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Growth in the number of innovative ways in order to market the product is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Increased use of footwear by practitioners, especially sports sneakers, due to rising health problems among customers worldwide is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Rise in the amount of investments by both private as well as public sector organizations is predicted to drive the growth of the market.

Boost in the disposable incomes is expected to stimulate the market growth.

Availability of cheap duplicate alternatives of shoe polish is predicted to hamper the growth of the market.

Presence of a wide range of chemicals that are toxic in nature is estimated to hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global shoe polish market include TRG Shoe Cream, S. C. Johnson & Son, Tarrago Brands International, Granger’s International Ltd, Lexol, C.A. Zoes Mfg Co, Griffin Shoe Care, Harry Hoffman Company, Fiebing, and Cadillac Shoe Products Inc. The organizations are engaging in various activities such as product launches, acquisitions, research & development, mergers, agreements, advertising, collaborations, and alliances to gain market share. The organization are also trying to increase their share in the market by rapid expansion of both their offline as well as online sales channels.

The global shoe polish market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Shoe Shine Oil

Shoe Leather Nourishing Cream

Shoe Leather Softener

Others

End-users

Household

Commercial

Others

Locations

Urban

Rural

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Shoe Polish Market Overview Global Shoe Polish Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Shoe Polish Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Shoe Polish Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Shoe Polish Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Shoe Polish Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Shoe Polish Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Shoe Polish Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Shoe Polish Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Shoe Polish Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

