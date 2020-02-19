Global Shared Mobility market 2020 Impressive Growth | Grab, Uber Technologies, Avis Budget Group

Detailed and comprehensive market study performed in this Shared Mobility market report offers you the current and forthcoming opportunities to shed light on the future market investment. Statistical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. Market segmentation studies conducted in this report with respect to product type, applications, and geography are valuable in taking any verdict about the products. This report estimates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products.

Global Shared Mobility Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 128.96 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 753.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing cost of commuting which has been caused by increased fuel prices and traffic congestion.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Volkswagen AG and Mobileye collaborated for the launch of commercialised autonomous ride sharing service in Israel by 2019. In this collaboration, Volkswagen will be responsible for the provision of a fleet of electric vehicles whereas Mobileye will assume responsibility for integration of autonomous technology in these vehicles

In May 2018, Taxify announced that they had risen USD 175 million funding from Daimler AG, increasing the valuation of Taxify to USD 1 billion. This expansion will help them in establishing their operations in Europe and Africa and will expand their employees helping them provide better services to their consumers

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Shared Mobility Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the prevalence of facilities available for ride sharing over the internet amid increasing penetration of internet-based services is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing concerns regarding the environment and cost-effective methods of transportation through these services are drivers expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Lack of preference in travelling with unknown individuals while sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding theft of private information and requirement of taking a longer common route because of sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Segmentation of Shared Mobility Market

By Service

Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing Others

By Vehicle Type

Cars, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers, Others

By Sector Type

Unorganized, Organized

By Business Model

Peer-To-Peer (P2P), Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Autonomy Level

Manual, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous

By Power Source

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Powered

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Players

Leading competitors currently working in the Shared Mobility market are Avis Budget Group, car2go NA, LLC, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., global car sharing car rental Ltd., Grab, Uber Technologies Inc., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lyft Inc., Careem, Taxify O�, Gett, Maxi Mobility S.L., The Hertz Corporation., Enterprise Holdings Inc., MOBIKO and ofo Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global shared mobility market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shared mobility market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Influence of the shared mobility market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the shared mobility market

Shared mobility market recent innovations and major events

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the shared mobility market-leading players

Conclusive study about the growth plot of shared mobility market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of shared mobility market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets

Favorable impression inside vital market latest trends striking the shared mobility market

