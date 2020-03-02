GLOBAL SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORK (SON) MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 11.8% DURING PERIOD 2019-2026 | MAJOR PLAYERS ARE: CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., AMDOCS

The Self-Organizing Network market research report additionally researches the market regarding volume and income. The report also wraps the promoters in charge of the development of this market. It likewise includes the restrainers that can hamper the development of this market. Further, report talks about on the worthwhile opportunities that can demonstrate development in the market during the estimated time frame i.e. 2019-2026. The report gives the belief system about various components and tendencies influencing the advancement course of the overall Self-Organizing Network Market. An audit of the effect of the authoritative guidelines and approaches on the Self-Organizing Network Market activities is likewise incorporated into this report.

The Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market is expected to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2026 from USD 3.21 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The renowned players in Cisco Systems, Inc., AMDOCS, elefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, REVERB NETWORKS, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airspan, TEOCO Corporation, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Bwtech, Comarch SA, Casa Systems, Airhop Communications, CCS Computer private systems, Commscope, P.I. Works and many more.

The Self-Organizing Network market research report offers a total investigation of focused elements that are changing and puts the clients in front of contenders. The report additionally edifies the conceivable effect of government laws and strategies on development are incorporated into the report. Keeping the previously mentioned factors in thought alongside the past and current circumstance of the market, the group of expert investigators has created unsurprising business sector pattern to be trailed by the market for a few up and coming years.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of self-organizing networks for bandwidth and performance needs.

Growing demand for optimization of complex networks.

Research and development took place to improve the OSS and operations.

Rising demand for building and public infrastructure..

Distortion due to high cost of establishment.

Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

By Offering-Software, Service

Network-RAN, Core Network, Backhaul, Wi-Fi

Architecture-C-SON, D-SON, H-SON

Network Technology-2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Applications -Speech Coding, Authentication, Network Security, WAP, Application in 3G system, Intermachine Communication, Global Positioning System, Gaming

Geographical Segments-North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Market Definition: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

Self-organizing Network (SON) minimizes the lifecycle cost of the wireless carrier network by removing manual configuration of equipment at the presence of deployment. It optimizes performance and inconvenience during operations. Variations in propagation characteristics could innovate from construction and destruction of buildings and other public infrastructure. Further, deflection in user concentration in specific areas, surging network traffic owing to festive seasons needs to change the traffic patterns. The increasing 3G and LTE network propels the optimization of software market. Moreover rising network heterogeneity and demand for cross network capabilities is estimated to pose a challenge to the Self-organizing Network (SON) and optimization software market. Mostly itis applicable in global positioning systems speech coding and application in 3G services.

In 2018, Cisco technology launches 5G portfolios for service provider, which enables the planning and mapping infrastructure.

In 2015, Nokia Networks introduces the Nokia EDEN for self-organizing networks which is beneficial in improving efficiency and agility.

Self-Organizing Network Market Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Self-Organizing Network Market Landscape

Part 04: Self-Organizing Network Market Sizing

Part 05: Self-Organizing Network Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Segmentation: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

The market is based on offering type, networks technology, architecture, applications and geographical segments.

Based on offering type, the market is segmented into software and service.

Based on networks, the market is segmented into RAN, core network, backhaul, Wi-Fi.

Based on architecture, the market is segmented into C-SON, D-SON, H-SON.

Based on networks technology, the market is segmented into 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into speech coding, authentication and network security, WAP(Wireless Application Protocol), application in 3G system, intermachine communication, global positioning system and gaming.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

The Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2014, AMDOCS introduced new optimizing network solutions for customer based related to network automation.

