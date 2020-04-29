GLOBAL SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET 2020-2024 GROWTH DRIVERS, END-USERS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Global Security Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 10.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). The rapid growth of the internet has resulted in an exponential increase in the type and frequency of cyber attacks. Although many well-known cybersecurity solutions are utilized to counteract these attacks, the generation of Big Data over computer networks is rapidly rendering these traditional solutions obsolete.

The increased pervasiveness of data breaches and the higher volume of impacted records are resulting in far higher costs for organizations of all sizes. According to ISF, an independent and not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world, the number, magnitude, and costs of data breaches are all set to continue on their upward trajectories in 2019.

While day-to-day cyber threats continue to increase at an exponential rate, CISOs (Chief Information Security Officer) are most concerned over the rise of targeted and advanced malware enabled attacks such as Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

According to statistics from IBM and Ponemon Institute, the cost of a breach in the United States estimated at USD 7.35 million or nearly double the USD 3.62 million it cost globally. As a result, organizations are increasingly concentrating on threat hunting as a preventive measure.

Competitive Landscape

The network security market comprises of several global and regional players, with the presence of technology and networking giants such as IBM and McAfee.This market is characterized by growing levels of product penetration, moderate product differentiation and high levels of competition.

Although the market poses high barriers to entry for new players, several new entrants have been able to gain traction in the market. The firm-concentration ratio is expected to further increase over the forecast period, due to the emergence of security firms, which are looking at this market as a lucrative opportunity to consolidate their offering.

Some key players in Security Analytics Market are, Arbor Networks Inc, RSA Security LLC (RSA), Cisco. Some of the key developments in Security Analytics Market are as follows:

Ensono entered into a partnership with Alert Logic to deliver continuous monitoring, threat detection and response for Ensono’s managed Amazon Web Services (AWS) clients. Ensono will leverage Alert’s managed security service offering built on Alert Logic Cloud Defender suite to deliver increased security and compliance protection for clients’ data, workloads, and applications based on AWS.

NetScout Systems Inc. announced that the company will be exhibiting its suite of service assurance and security solutions at the Black Hat USA in Las Vegas. The company will be conducting live product demonstrations of the award-winning enterprise tools, technology, and software solutions.

Scope of the Report

Security analytics is the process of using data collection, aggregation, and analysis tools for security monitoring and threat detection. Security analytics data can be collected in several ways, including Network traffic. Endpoint and user behavior data.

Key Market Trends

Network Security Analytics to Account for Significant Share

Network security applications are the largest source of demand for security analytics solutions globally. Security analysis, unlike other more well-behaved problem domains, does not naturally lend itself to statistical analysis. In most of the cases, programmers do not have the basic data that enable them to fabricate an accurate analytical engine.

Further, given the tendency of attackers to constantly adapt to changes, makes fabrication of network security analytics solutions an almost impossible task to the programmers. Also, In recent times, there have been many cases of network and web-app security failures that brought catastrophic damage to several large enterprises and governments globally.

Further, as the traditional network security analytics solutions based on the Bayesian probability theory, that states it’s possible to predict with high accuracy the likelihood of something happening by capturing every element of a problem and calculates possible outcomes mathematically, are being replaced with machine learning algorithms, due to this network security analytics solutions are getting more reliable.

Bayesian models have domain conceptual alignment and ability to reason on incomplete data, while machine learning has the sheer power and ability to cope with massive quantities of data required by modern networks, that are spreading beyond traditional applications.

North America to Account for Major Share

The Kaspersky Lab 2018 B2B Survey indicated that in North America, the average cost of a data breach for an enterprise reached USD 1.6 million (up 23% from USD 1.3 million in 2017) on average.

North America is the most expensive location for any small- and medium-scale business (SMB) to suffer a data breach compared to other regions. SMBs in the United States and Canada have the highest recovery cost, at USD 149 thousand on average (up 27% from USD 117 thousand in 2017).

End-user industries in the region have been pioneers and early adopters of analytics solution to remain ahead of competitions in other regions. This has helped enterprises and SMBs create huge databases and infrastructure to support the use of security analytics in a proactive measure.

Companies, such as Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, and Securonix, a provider of SIEM and user and entity behavioral analytics, operating in North America in security analytics, announced a partnership to support the interoperability of CylancePROTECT with the new release of the Securonix Security Analytics Platform indicating the emerging trend towards cloud solution in security analytics.

