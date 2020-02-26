Global Scenario: Global Quantum Cryptography Market 2020 By Key Vendors

Global Quantum Cryptography Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global Quantum Cryptography Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Service (Consulting and Advisory, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance), Security Type (Network Security, Application Security), Vertical (Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Analysis: Global Quantum Cryptography Market
Global Quantum Cryptography Market is driven by rise in funding of cyber security, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 102.56 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1353.70 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.06% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Competitive Analysis: Global Quantum Cryptography Market
Global quantum cryptography market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of quantum cryptography market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Market Definition: Global Quantum Cryptography Market
Quantum cryptography can be defined as applicability of physics in cyber security models. Quantum cryptography allows sharing the secret key within two parties to encrypt & decrypt the message between sender & receiver. Quantum cryptography helps in detecting the presence of any third person within the communication between the two concerned parties who are communicating.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for security solutions of IoT & cloud technologies as these are being used by every data company
- Increasing need for reducing cyber-attacks in this growing era of digital crime
Market Restraints:
- The cost of implementation of this system is very high
- Shortage of technical expertise within the area of quantum cryptography & its technologies
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, ID Quantique & InfoSec Global collaborated together for providing virtual private network (vpn) which is quantum safe. this particular technology has been developed by combining the quantum random number generator technology of id quantique & cryptographic agility of infosec global
- In September 2018, high-speed quantum cryptographic communications have been successfully applied at Ohoku University by tohoku medical megabank organization & Toshiba Corporation. It is world’s first cryptographic communications with over 10 mbps speed.
Table of Contents: Global Quantum Cryptography Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
