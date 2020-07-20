The Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR, during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Surging binge eating and consumption of junk foods, negligence towards regular exercise, increasing levels of stress, are key market drivers.

Sacral nerve stimulation therapy (also known as sacral neuromodulation therapy) is one of various treatment options for the symptoms of overactive bladder.

It is a reversible treatment that utilizes a small device to send electrical impulses to nerves located in the lower back (just above the tailbone). These nerves, known as the sacral nerves (specifically S2, S3 and S4), alter muscles and organs (the bladder, sphincter, and pelvic floor muscles) that helps in bladder control. The electrical stimulation can often successfully terminate or decrease certain bladder-control problems in some people.

Sacral nerve stimulation therapy can be utilized to treat overactive bladder with or without urine leakage and also bladder-emptying problems. Sacral nerve stimulation therapy is most suitable for those patients who have not been helped by more conservative treatments such as drug therapy. Ordinarily, a trial of medications, behavioral and/or physical therapy must be completed before being considered for the sacral nerve stimulation therapy.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Surging incidence and prevalence of overactive bladder and increasing complications connected with the condition are major factors driving growth of the global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices market.

Increasing number of geriatric population globally, sedentary lifestyle, urbanization linked with changes in eating habits, genetic composition, increasing incidence of chronic disease such as obesity, cardiovascular disease etc. are other major factors estimated to bolster growth of the global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices market.

Common side effects associated with the device such as Pain at the implant site or new pain, Infection or skin irritation, Lead (thin wire) movement/migration, Device problems, Interactions with certain other devices or diagnostic equipment, Undesirable changes in urinary or bowel function, and Uncomfortable stimulation (sometimes described as a jolting or shocking feeling), may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Serious side effects may include pericarditis, liver problems, and kidney problems.

Labs around the world are working to reduce the side effects associated with the device, which is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Nuvectra, Cogentix Medical, Cyberonics, Uroplasty, Inc, Neuropace, IntraPace, Inc, and Codman & Shurtleff Inc.

The global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices market has been segmented on the basis of:

Product Types

Implantable VNS Devices

External VNS Devices

Applications

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regions

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Overview Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

