The royal jelly market was valued at USD 81 million in 2019 and is expected to reach around USD 100 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 2.9% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing health consciousness around the world. Shift in the living styles of the people is also boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, surging disposable income among the population is propelling the growth of the market.

Request for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=119882

Royal jelly, also known as bee saliva, honey bee milk, and royal bee jelly, is basically a honey bee secretion. It is used in the nutrition of adult queens and larvae regardless of their sex or caste. It is extracted from the glands in the hypopharynx of the nurse bee which is fed to all the larvae in colony. Royal jelly is jelly-like liquid substance and it possesses an acidic sweet and spicy taste.

Royal jelly is protein rich and is used for the reproduction process and growth of cells. It contains 12% to 15% of proteins, 60% to 70% of water, 2% to 3% of vitamins & amino acids, and several fatty acids and essential sugar. Royal jelly is rich with nutrients and it acts a dietary supplement beneficiary. It contains characteristics such as antitumor, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and healing. It is widely used in the healthcare and personal care sectors. Royal jelly has various medical applications and is useful curing allergies, enhancing body immunity, and catalyzing healing process of injuries. Additionally, long-term usage of royal jelly lowers high blood pressure, lowers high cholesterol levels, cures infertility, and cures cancer to some extent. The other advantages of using royal jelly are hair growth boost, tone and lighten the skin, and cure skin irritations and allergies.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing awareness regarding health and fitness among the customers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Growing transformation in the living styles of people across the globe has encouraged them to consume royal jelly which in turn is propelling the growth of the market.

Surging disposable incomes of geriatric population owing to variety of nutrients is boosting the growth of the market.

Boosting demand of royal jelly due to its benefits in the medical industry such as treating infertility, diabetes, asthma, fever, skin disorders, liver problems, and menopausal symptoms fuels the growth of the market.

Lack of evidence and claims regarding the health benefits provided by royal jelly discourages its consumption which is restraining the growth of the global royal jelly market.

Ask for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=119882

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global royal jelly market include NOW Health Group, Inc., Thompson Health, Swanson Vitamins, Durham’s Bee Farm, Puritan’s Pride, Nu-Health Products, Y.S. Organic Bee Farms, Solgar Inc., Source Naturals, Inc.and Jiangshan Bee Enterprise. The companies are using strategic acquisitions such as expansions, capital investments, R&D activities, technological advancements, innovative product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

The global royal jelly market has been segmented on the basis of

Applications

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Others

Types

Fresh Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly Extract

Forms

Liquid

Capsule

Gel

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=119882

Why Choose Us:

We offer industry-leading critical reports with accurate insights into the future of the market.

Our reports have been evaluated by some industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for the company’s to maximize their return on investments.

We provide a comprehensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer an elaborate landscape, highlighting the key market players. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.

The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report give a 360 degree view of the market.

Our report helps readers decipher the current and future constraints in the Royal Jelly Market , and help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize growth in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Royal Jelly Market Overview Global Royal Jelly Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Royal Jelly Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Royal Jelly Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Royal Jelly Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Royal Jelly Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Royal Jelly Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Royal Jelly Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Royal Jelly Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Royal Jelly Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,CA 91764, US.

Phone No: US: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91–7000061386

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dataintelo.com