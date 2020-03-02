Global Recruitment Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Recruitment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Recruitment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market by Deployment Type (Cloud Based, Web Based), By Enterprises Type (Large Enterprises, SMEs), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Recruitment Marketing Platforms market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global recruitment marketing platforms market is projected to be US$ 754.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,652.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Organizations use some tactics and strategies to find, attract, engage and raise the best talent before they apply for any job; this stage is called pre applicant stage of talent acquisition. In simple words, its a process of endorsing the value of working for an employer to recruit talent. Focus is on initiating a relationship with candidates before talent requirements and after the job openings by engaging them through many touch points as per todays job search. The main aim is to increase the number of qualified talents in the organizations pipeline. It can be achieved with the help of recruitment marketing software. Here recruitment stack can be a single solution that meets the need for employers recruitment objectives. This stack includes modern ATS, a dedicated recruitment marketing software solution and host of point solution to handle social media. Recruitment marketing tactic leverages the principle of inbound marketing. It also integrates employers value proposition by messaging across employer brand, online job ads, mobile recruiting, content marketing, employee referrals and email marketing etc. Once the right talent gets into candidate relationship management, then the focus is to build a relationship and nurture talents via their personalized content such as sending them relevant information as well as a job opening.

Efforts towards recruitment -increasing efforts of recruitment and human resources management towards attracting talent and improvement in its practices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global recruitment marketing platforms market over the forecast period. Furthermore, an increasing number of jobs in both the private and public sector and acquiring the correct candidates for these jobs is another vital factor expected to boost propel of the target market.

Global Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the high upfront cost to the recruiters might hamper the growth of recruitment marketing platform market. Nonetheless, the growing number of SMEs, particularly in developing economies, including India, China, Brazil is one of the biggest consumer segment for the market. The high growth of SMEs in these countries, coupled with a rising adoption rate of recruitment marketing platforms for talent acquisition provides lucrative opportunities for providers in the global recruitment marketing platform market.

Global recruitment marketing platforms market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprises type and region. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud based, web based. The cloud based segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of enterprises type, the market is segmented into large enterprises, SMEs. The large enterprises segment accounts for a majority share in the global recruitment marketing platforms market. SMEs segment is expected register highest growth over the forecast period.

Global Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America. The United States accounts for the majority share in the global Recruitment Marketing Platforms market, followed by Europe. India is expected to register the highest growth rate after over forecast period owing to favorable initiatives by the government towards fair recruitment with the help of online platforms. Regions and countries such as Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and South America are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Recruitment Marketing Platforms market includes profiles of some of major companies such as SuccessFactors, Inc., ZOHO Corporation, Bullhorn, Inc., Avature USA, LLC, JIBE Inc., Lever, Inc., Yello, Inc., Smashfly Technologies, Inc., Jobvite, Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Recruitment Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Recruitment industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Recruitment industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Recruitment industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Recruitment industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Recruitment industry.

Research Methodology: Global Recruitment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

