Global Range Extender Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

A range extender or WiFi extender is a device that repeats the wireless signal from your router to expand its coverage. Wi-Fi range extenders, which extend the range of an existing Wi-Fi network to eliminate Wi-Fi dead spots. It functions as a bridge, capturing the WiFi from your router and rebroadcasting it to areas where the WiFi is weak or nonexistent, improving the performance of your home Wifi.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TP-LINK

D-Link

Tenda

MERCURY

Huawei

Asus

Xiaomi

FAST

Range Extender Breakdown Data by Type

Single Band (2.4 GHz) Range Extenders

Dual Band (2.4 GHz+5 GHz) Range Extenders

Tri-Band (2.4 GHz+5 GHz+5 GHz) Range Extenders

Range Extender Breakdown Data by Application

Family and Individual Consumer

Business and Commercial

Other

