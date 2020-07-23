The global protein rich nutrition bar market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach over USD 2 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising demand for processed and convenience nutritious food worldwide.

Protein bars are convenient ready-to-eat bites that contain a high extent of proteins to fats. It is an essential wellspring of proteins and other different nutrients. Proteins offered by protein bars help in expanding protein synthesis, body mass and keep fat off. Proteins perform numerous capacities in the human body including cell and tissue fix, the arrangement of hormones and biochemical, keeping up fluid balance alongside giving energy. The source of proteins in protein bars are from soy, oats, meat, and nuts.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising urbanization created hectic lifestyle which in turn is driving the growth of the market.

Growing health consciousness by usage of snack-based meal is a favorable factor driving the market growth.

Rising health concerns of coronary diseases due to excessive use of nutrition supplements is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Increasing availability of substitutes such as capsule sand tablets is a restraint in the market growth.

The unexplored markets of emerging economies and the use of latest technologies are opportunities for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include The Kellogg Company, General Mills Inc., Mars Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, The Whitewave Foods Company, Small Planet Foods Inc., Premier Nutrition Corporation, Quest Nutrition LLC, Musclepharm, The Balance Bar Company, and Quest Nutrition LLC. The major market players gain edge in the market by activities of mergers & acquisitions and investing in research & development to offer various product offerings.

The Global Protein Rich Nutrition Bar Market has been segmented on the basis of

Product types

Animal-based

Plant-based

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Applications

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

Regions

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Middle East & Africa

