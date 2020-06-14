Global Protective Surgical Gowns Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027

Protective surgical gowns are classified as a Class II medical device which requires a 510(k) premarket notification by the USFDA. The manufactures are engaged in the production of protective surgical gowns on the basis of its use as per the AAMI classification of 1-4 risk levels.

Disposable gowns are representing the largest market share in the type segment for the protective surgical gowns market. The ergonomic features associated with disposable protective surgical gowns are cost-effectiveness and high safety assurance, there is no extra cost incurred for bleaching, disinfecting and conditioning, etc. Manufacturers are producing disposable protective surgical gowns that are made from hypoallergenic material which provides maximum safety from biohazard exposure. The looming threat of hospital-acquired infections (HAI’s) and the growing incidence of microbial resistance further propel market growth. Reusable surgical gowns are expected to showcase appreciable market growth in the near future owing to its increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry and academic research institutes worldwide. Medical grade fabric is being utilized in the manufacturing of reusable protective surgical gloves which has high fluid resistance, provides maximum protection form biohazard exposure, and stain free. Regular autoclaving and washing with disinfectant renders it clean and safe for recurrent use.

Hospitals & clinics are currently leading the end-user segment for the protective surgical grounds market. Spreading of viral infections worldwide at an alarming rate creates the requirement of immediate screening of susceptible patients at government-sponsored hospitals and clinics. A constant rise in the surgical procedures opted by the patients for the treatment of chronic diseases worldwide further accentuates the market growth. Ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to register rampant market growth on account of its ability to provide emergency medical services to injured people on highways and remote locations.

North America is presently dominating the geography segment for the protective surgical gowns market. A significant increase in the research and development activities in the life sciences segment primarily drives the market growth in the region. The existence of developed healthcare infrastructure further accentuates the protective surgical gown’s market growth. The presence of key players such as Halyard Health, 3M Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, etc. will further bolster the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional segment owing to the significant increase in the number of surgical procedures performed in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest market growth during the forecast period on account of the developing healthcare infrastructure and lucrative market opportunities for western giants to establish retail outlets and subsidiaries in the Asia Pacific.

Surgical products manufacturers actively engaged in the production of protective surgical gowns are Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Halyard Health (Owens & Minor), 3M Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Vygon S.A., Cardinal Health, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, PRIMED Medical Products, Inc., and Priontex (PTY) LTD.

