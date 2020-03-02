Global Pre-Employment Screening Software Industry: New Launches in 2020 and Top Players Analysis

The global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry is anticipated to gain growth on the back of the need to reduce the time and efforts put in by HR departments and recruitment agencies to hire the most deserving candidates. High demand for cloud-based, compliant candidate screening tools with reference checks automation, quick right to work checks, and fast, automated pre-employment background checking capabilities is expected to support the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry. Launch of new products and new integrations could be one of the rising trends of the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry. In February 2020, Asurint announced background screening integration with new AviontéBOLD staffing and recruiting software.

The report offers tailored insights and competitive intelligence on the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry to help companies and investors to complete their success stories. It provides in-depth analysis on different aspects of the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry to help players to stay at the top of the competition. Furthermore, it enables readers to get the pulse of the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry and broaden their knowledge of future competitive and other scenarios related to the industry. Buyers of the report will have access to exhaustive studies on industry dynamics, segments, regions, industry leaders, price and cost, value chain, production, sales, consumption, gross margin, and several other subjects focusing on the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry.

The report covers all leading players of the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry.

Criteria Corp

Berke

PAIRIN

Wonderlic

INTELIFI

GoodHire

eSkill

The Hire Talent

Plum

HR Avatar

Stang Decision Systems

Prevue HR Systems

Paycom

HireRight

VICTIG Screening Solutions

Get comprehensive analysis of major segments of the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry along with accurate forecasts.

Type Segments

Cloud Based

Web Based

Application Segments

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Table of Contents

Introduction: It includes market scope, market definition, executive summary, and study objectives.

Market Overview: It includes patent analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and industry dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities).

Segmentation: This section is divided into two parts: product type segments and application segments.

Regional Analysis: It provides thorough evaluation of top regional and country-level segments of the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry.

Vendor Landscape: It throws light on major partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, investments, and new product launches.

Company Profiles: It includes thorough assessment of leading players in the global Pre-Employment Screening Software industry on the basis of recent developments, strategy, products and services, areas of service, profits, gross margin, and financial parameters.

