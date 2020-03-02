Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Power Tools Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Power Tools market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Power Tools Market By Type (Engine-Driven Power Tool, Electric Power Tool, Pneumatic Power Tool, And Hydraulic And Other Power Tool), By Application (Residential Applications, Construction Field, Industry Field, Gardening Field, And Other), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Power Tools Market by Mode Type (Electric Type, Pneumatic Type, Engine Driver Type, Hydraulic Type and Powder-Actuated Type), By Application (Residential Applications, Construction Field, Industry Field Gardening Field and Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Power Tools market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Power Tools market is projected to be US$ 28,327.4 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 46,579.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

These tools are available with various energy sources, including electric, hydraulic, pneumatic, powder actuated, etc. Currently, electric motor-driven power tools are more popular than any other type of tools, and these can be either corded or battery-powered. Tools that operate on gasoline such as chainsaws or trimmers are usually used for outdoor purposes. The tools also vary from consumer-to-consumer, professional power tools will be double insulated, not earthed, and will have more power, whereas, DIY or household tools will come with relatively lower power.

Power tools are governed under the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) standards across various countries. Several OSHA standards mandate the use of safety gear such as gloves, helmet, welding helmet, earmuffs, etc. since, improper use of these tools can result in serious damage to people, as well, as property. Earlier, these tools were housed in cast metal housings; however, with recent advancements and implications of safety rules, these tools come in a thermoset polymer plastics housings, which provides more safety advantage to these tools.

Global Power Tools Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

The construction sector is one of the key end-user segments for power tools, and increasing use of power tools such as drills, hammers, concrete saw, chain saw, etc. for various construction activities is expected to gain momentum in the coming years. Growth and recovery of the construction sector in developing and developed economies, respectively, with infused investments in building and infrastructural activities are anticipated to be the major factor driving growth of the global power tools market.

However, Stringent regulations posed by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) for manufacture and safety guidelines for power tools, particularly in developed economies such as the US and European Union, may hamper the growth of the global power tools market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, Technological advancements in power tools such as the introduction of pneumatic and powder-actuated tools, brushless motors, and other advancements in handheld power tools providing more flexibility, smarter functions, bolster strength and lifespan are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to players in the market, thereby further boosting growth of the global power tools market.

Global Power Tools market is segmented on the basis of mode type, application, and region. On the basis of mode type, the market is segmented into Electric Type, Pneumatic Type, Engine Driver Type, Hydraulic Type, and Powder-Actuated Type. The Electric Type segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Residential Applications, Construction Field, Industry Field Gardening Field, and Other Applications. The Construction Field segment accounts for a majority share in the global Power Tools market.

Global Power Tools Market Attractiveness Analysis by Mode Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the USA, Europe, APAC, South America, South Africa, and Rest of the World. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Power Tools market and is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period.

The research report on the global Power Tools market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Koki) and Emerson.

