The global potato powder market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach over USD 8 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing utilization across various industries worldwide.

Potato powder is a yellow-white powder arranged from dried entire potatoes with or without skin. It is a rich wellspring of nutrients B6, nutrient C, potassium, manganese, and fiber. The flour offers season like potatoes and considered as a decent trade for gaur gum or thickener in gluten free heating. Being a decent dampness retainer, Potato flour is utilized to make pastry shop items, such as cakes and breads. Furthermore, it is additionally utilized as thickener for flavors, soups, and sauces alongside different fixings.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising number of on-the-go customers and ready-to-eat food is driving the growth of the market.

Growing demand of gluten free and low cholesterol food products is a favorable factor driving the market growth.

Increasing availability of substitutes such as artificial agents is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Rising cost of fertilizers is increasing the cost of potato production which is a restraint in the market growth.

The use of latest farming technologies such as smart harvest is opportunities for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include Emsland Group, Cargill, Inc., SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, PEPEES Group, Ingredion, Novidon, Avebe, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Tereos, AKV Langholt, Finnamyl Ltd, Roquette, Vimal PPCE, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Lyckeby, PPZ Trzemeszno Sp., and Starch Pvt. Ltd.. The major market players gain edge in the market by activities of mergers & acquisitions and investing in research & development to offer various product offerings.

The global potato powder market has been segmented on the basis of

Product types

Native

Modified

Nature

Organic

Conventional

End-users

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

