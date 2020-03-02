Global Polyurea Coating for Defense & Military Market By Type (Pure Polyurea Coating, Hybrid Polyurea Coating), By Application (Defense Vehicles, Defense Facilities, And Other Application.), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2029

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Polyurea Coating for Defense & Military Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polyurea Coating for Defense & Military market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Polyurea Coating for Defense & Military Market is projected to be US$ 188.7Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 558.8 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Polyurea is an elastomer derived from step-growth polymerization, which combines synthetic resin and isocyanate-reactive components. Various formulations of resins and isocyanates offer moisture resistance, flame retardation, pigmentation, desired setting time, and other unique properties. Polyurea coatings have outstanding temperature tolerances and heat resistance. Moreover, these coatings are eco-friendly, as they have negligible Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emissions, as well as, are odorless, making them both compliant with the stringent VOC and environmental regulations. Several advantages offered by polyurea coatings have resulted in a wide range of applications including concrete coatings, waterproofing applications, pipeline coatings, tank linings, railcar coatings, truck bed liners, floor joint or seam sealants, secondary containment, as well as coatings for defense and military applications.

Increasing military spending and need for high-performance military weapons to strengthen the defense, and preparedness, and protect from any threats is a factor expected to drive the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Rising investments and budgets by the government of several economies including the US, France, Saudi Arabia, Israel, India, and others for a sturdy defense sector to prevent terrorist attacks and wars is another factor expected to boost the market growth of polyurea coatings market. In addition, since polyurea coatings provide ballistic shielding, as well as bullet resistance applications, increasing R&D investments by several key players in the market towards the development of higher efficiency products is also another factor expected to augment the growth of the target market

However, high development cost and lack color stability on exposure to UV light or sunlight are major factors that can challenge the adoption of polyurea coatings for various other end-use applications

Global Polyurea Coating for Defense & Military market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into pure polyurea coating, hybrid polyurea coating. The hybrid polyurea coating segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into defense vehicles, defense facilities, and other application. The defense facilities segment accounts for a majority share in the global polyurea coating for defense & military market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global polyurea coating for defense & military market, owing to mature economic condition. The research report on the global polyurea coating for defense & military market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Versaflex, Inc, G.G. Defense Systems Ltd, Polycoat Products, Krypton Chemical, ITW Engineered Polymers, Guangzhou Sure Chemical Co., Ltd. (Supe), PANADUR GmbH, Sherwin-Williams, Line-X LLC, Huntsman Corporation.

Key Market Segments

Type

Pure Polyurea Coating

Hybrid Polyurea Coating

Application

Defense Vehicles

Defense Facilities

Key Market Players included in the report:

Versaflex Inc

G.G. Defense Systems Ltd

Polycoat Products

Krypton Chemical

ITW Engineered Polymers

Guangzhou Sure Chemical Co. Ltd. (Supe)

PANADUR GmbH

Sherwin-Williams

Line-X LLC

Huntsman Corporation.

