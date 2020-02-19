Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive.

The global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Polymer Based Thermal Sheet

Polymer Based Thermal Tapes

Polymer Based Thermal Liquid

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Henkel

Dow Corning

Honeywell

Laird Technologies

3M

SEMIKRON

ShinEtsu

Momentive

Aavid

AI Technology

Huitian

Kingbali

HFC

Boom New Materials

Aochuan

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Lighting Industry

Computer Industry

Energy Industry

Telecom Industry

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Industry

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Polymer Based Thermal Sheet

Table Major Company List of Polymer Based Thermal Sheet

3.1.2 Polymer Based Thermal Tapes

Table Major Company List of Polymer Based Thermal Tapes

3.1.3 Polymer Based Thermal Liquid

Table Major Company List of Polymer Based Thermal Liquid

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Henkel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Henkel Profile

Table Henkel Overview List

4.1.2 Henkel Products & Services

4.1.3 Henkel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Henkel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Dow Corning (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Dow Corning Profile

Table Dow Corning Overview List

4.2.2 Dow Corning Products & Services

4.2.3 Dow Corning Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dow Corning (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Honeywell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Honeywell Profile

Table Honeywell Overview List

4.3.2 Honeywell Products & Services

4.3.3 Honeywell Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Honeywell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Laird Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Laird Technologies Profile

Table Laird Technologies Overview List

4.4.2 Laird Technologies Products & Services

4.4.3 Laird Technologies Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Laird Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 3M Profile

Table 3M Overview List

4.5.2 3M Products & Services

4.5.3 3M Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of 3M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 SEMIKRON (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 SEMIKRON Profile

Table SEMIKRON Overview List

4.6.2 SEMIKRON Products & Services

4.6.3 SEMIKRON Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SEMIKRON (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 ShinEtsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 ShinEtsu Profile

Table ShinEtsu Overview List

4.7.2 ShinEtsu Products & Services

4.7.3 ShinEtsu Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ShinEtsu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Momentive (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Momentive Profile

Table Momentive Overview List

4.8.2 Momentive Products & Services

4.8.3 Momentive Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Momentive (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Aavid (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Aavid Profile

Table Aavid Overview List

4.9.2 Aavid Products & Services

4.9.3 Aavid Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aavid (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 AI Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 AI Technology Profile

Table AI Technology Overview List

4.10.2 AI Technology Products & Services

4.10.3 AI Technology Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AI Technology (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Huitian (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Huitian Profile

Table Huitian Overview List

4.11.2 Huitian Products & Services

4.11.3 Huitian Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Huitian (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Kingbali (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Kingbali Profile

Table Kingbali Overview List

4.12.2 Kingbali Products & Services

4.12.3 Kingbali Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kingbali (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 HFC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 HFC Profile

Table HFC Overview List

4.13.2 HFC Products & Services

4.13.3 HFC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HFC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Boom New Materials (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Boom New Materials Profile

Table Boom New Materials Overview List

4.14.2 Boom New Materials Products & Services

4.14.3 Boom New Materials Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Boom New Materials (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Aochuan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Aochuan Profile

Table Aochuan Overview List

4.15.2 Aochuan Products & Services

4.15.3 Aochuan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aochuan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Lighting Industry

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Lighting Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Lighting Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Computer Industry

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Computer Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Computer Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Energy Industry

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Energy Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Energy Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Telecom Industry

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Telecom Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Telecom Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

