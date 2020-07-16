The global polymer additives market was valued at USD 47.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 66 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.65% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to enhanced performance, appearance, and processability.

Polymer additives are the set of chemicals added to polymer matrix to upgrade the processability and service life of the polymer and create it fit to use for specific purposes. They are added to provide anti-aging benefits, favor processing, support optical property, and create smooth surface. It is expected to undergo a change in the industry through advancement in additives such as bio-based compounds and green chemistry to make the substances more suitable for use and emit low carbon and are eco-friendly which producing, using and disposing.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

High-end applications and demand in automotive and packaging industries is driving the growth of the market.

Emergence as conductor in carbon nanotubes and nanofibers is steering the growth of the market.

Increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization is generating demand for product. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the market.

Stringent government policies and regulation for producing and disposing the product is hampering the market growth.

Unexplored regions of pharmaceutical and agricultural packaging industry are expected to foster the growth in the market during the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in global polymer additives market includes BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, Biesterfeld Plastic GmbH, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd, and Evonik Industries AG. The market players are involved in developing products with multipurpose usage and higher conducive ability to gain traction in the market. The companies are involved in strategic decision for product launches, research & development, ventures, agreements and acquisitions to gain valuable market share.

The Global Polymer Additives Market has been segmented on the basis of

Functions

Property Modifiers

Property Stabilizers

Property Extenders

Processing Aids

Product Types

Plasticizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Antioxidants

Antimicrobials

UV Stabilizers

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Polymer Additives Market Overview Global Polymer Additives Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Polymer Additives Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Polymer Additives Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Polymer Additives Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Polymer Additives Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Polymer Additives Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Polymer Additives Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Polymer Additives Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Polymer Additives Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

