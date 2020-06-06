Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), also called PETE, is a type of engineering resin.

It is polymerized by pure terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol, and mainly used for fiber, food containers films and other injection molding.

It has good strength, thermo-stability, wear resistance and transparency.

The PET industry concentration is relatively low; there are over two hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the PET market, the top ten occupy for over 60% of the market share, like Indorama Ventures(TH), DAK Americas(US), M&G Chemicals(IT), Far Eastern New Century(TW), JBF(IN), OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM), Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN), Lotte Chemical(KR), Zhejiang Hengyi(CN), Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN), Sanfangxiang Group(CN), and Since CR Chemicals(CN) etc. These giants enlarge their market share through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and expansions all over the world. E.g. the Indorama Ventures owns the manufacturing bases in these countries, like Thailand USA Netherlands Mexico Turkey Poland Lithuania and Indonesia, DAK Americas owns manufacturing bases in Argentina USA and Mexico, and M&G Chemicals has manufacturing bases in Italy Brazil USA and Mexico etc.

In 2019, the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market size was US$ 43220 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) industry.

The research report studies the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market: Segment Analysis

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fiber Grade

Bottle Grade

Film Grade

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

For polyester Fiber

For Container

Film Products

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) key manufacturers in this market include:

Indorama Ventures(TH)

DAK Americas(US)

M&G Chemicals(CA)

Far Eastern New Century(TW)

JBF(IN)

OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM)

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN)

Lotte Chemical(KR)

SABIC(SA)

Nan Ya Plastics(TW)

Petroquimica Suape(BR)

KoKsan(TR)

EIPET(EG)

Selenis(PT)

NEO GROUP(LT)

Polief(RU)

Zhejiang Hengyi(CN)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN)

Sanfangxiang Group(CN)

Since CR Chemicals(CN)

Rongsheng petrochemical(CN)

Wankai New Materials(CN)

Far Eastern Industry (CN)

Zhenbang Fibre(CN)

