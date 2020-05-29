Global PoE Switch Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global PoE Switch market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global PoE Switch market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.
A POE switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically.
Cisco keeps its first place in manufacturers rank, accounted for about 37.47% market share in 2019.
Production and Pricing Analyses
Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global PoE Switch market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.
In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global PoE Switch market has been provided based on region.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global PoE Switch market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan and Taiwan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global PoE Switch market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global PoE Switch market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global PoE Switch market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Cisco
HPE
Dell
Juniper Networks
Extreme Networks
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Netgear
Broadcom Inc
D-Link
Adtran
Panasonic
Advantech
Zyxel
Alaxala
Microchip Technology
Westermo
Rubytech
Moxa
Repotec
DrayTek
Huawei
ZTE
TP-Link
Hikvision
Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology
PoE Switch Breakdown Data by Type
Below 12 Ports
12-24 Ports
24-32 Ports
32-48 Ports
Above 48 Ports
PoE Switch Breakdown Data by End Users
Government
School
Commercial
Industrial
Others
