Global Plastic Floors Market: Consumption, Sales, Production, and Other Forecasts

Summary

Plastic floor, that is, the floor laid with plastic materials. A floor covering made of a polymer compound (resin as the main raw material) is called a plastic floor.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plastic

Polyethylene (PE) Plastic

Polypropylene (PP) Plastic

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Bedroom

Bathroom

Kitchen

Superior Hotel

Children’s Place

Other

The Plastic Floors key manufacturers in this market include:

Kryptonite

Kronoswiss

Dynamix

Premier Polyfilm

Shanghai Grand Dragon Peng lid New Material

PERGO

Armstrong

Mohawk

Quick Step

Marvel PVC Flooring

Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong New Material

Hanhent

Didobao PVC

Fatra

Ecotile

STAINMASTER

Shaw

Congoleum

SMARTCORE

JUTEKS

Shijiazhuang Yichen Sports Plastic Floor

Wonder Floor

Mannington Mills

Gerflor

