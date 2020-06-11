Global Pigments and Colorants Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Pigments and Colorants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pigments and Colorants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pigments and Colorants Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Pigments and Colorants was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Pigments and Colorants is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Pigments and Colorants market.

Global Pigments and Colorants Scope and Segment

The global Pigments and Colorants market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pigments and Colorants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pigments and Colorants market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Pigments and Colorants industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Organic Pigment

Inorganic Pigment

Special Pigment

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Textile

Paper

Cosmetic

Automobile Industry

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Pigments and Colorants market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Pigments and Colorants key manufacturers in this market include:

Sun Chemical

BASF

Arkema

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Jay Chemicals

Colourtex

Archroma

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Clariant

Keystone Aniline(Milliken)

Chromatech Incorporated

Sensient Technologies

Aakash Chemicals

Organic Dyes and Pigments

AgriCoatings

The Innovation Company

Pylam Dyes

Neelikon

DayGlo(RPM International Inc)

