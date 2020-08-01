The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry coupled with extensive utilization in generic injectable drugs.

Packaging refers to the process of providing protection, presentation, identification, information convenience, and compliance for product during storage, carriage, and display. Glass packaging is mainly used in pharmaceutical packaging liquid preparations due to their rigidity and their superior protective qualities. Its high transparency allows easy inspection of its contents. It offers better protection because of its relative impermeability to air and moisture. Glass is chemically resistant to most medicinal products. Glass packaging preserves the product’s properties such as taste and flavor and protects its contents. Glass is the only material which is widely used as generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Surging disposable income and, increasing rate of consumption of generic drug are some of the key trends fueling the growth of the market.

Glass packaging increases the drug stability by resisting escape of volatile ingredients, which is boosting the market growth.

Increasing investment in R&D, introduction of new medicines aimed at improving the health and quality of life of the patients is driving the growth of the market.

Rising demand for pharmaceutical products and technological advancements in the field are some of the factors stimulating the growth of the market.

Glass packaging problems such as breakage, delamination, and particulate contamination had created plastic packaging alternative and thus, hampers the growth of the market.

Glass is recyclable but can only be only be recycled back into glass whereas plastic can be recycled to manufacture numerous products. This acts a key restraint of the market.

Manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on shifting their base to China, India, and Brazil because of increasing opportunities offered by pharmaceutical industry in these countries, especially in generics sector. This is expected to foster the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market include Corning Incorporated, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd., Stevanato Group S.p.A., Bormioli Rocco Pharma, Ardagh Group, Piramal Glass, Şişecam Group, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh, Beatson Clark, and Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Vials

Small (<30 ml)

Large (>30 ml)

Bottles

Small (<1000ml)

Large (>1000ml)



Cartridges & Syringes

Ampoules

Drug Types

Generic

Branded

Biologic

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

