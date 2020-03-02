Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on PET Preforms Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the PET Preforms market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global PET Preforms Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global PET preforms market was valued at US$ 17.6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global portable fridges market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global PET preforms market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global PET preforms market is segmented on the basis of neck size, application, and region.

PET preforms are preforms made of PET (polyethylene terephthalate), which is one of the most common thermoplastic polymer resin in polyester family. PET preforms are molded products of certain shape, form, and size, which are then further blown to make bottles in blowing machines. A key characteristic of PET preform is that the products (or bottles) made from it are durable, sturdy, transparent, smooth and sparkly, which can attract buyers attention. PET bottles are gaining preference owing to its lightweight, good resistance, durable, non-breakable, cost effective, and reusable nature.

Global PET preforms Dynamics:

Rapid development of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry is one of the key driver expected to boost growth of the global PET preforms market. Rinsing consumption of FMCG such as carbonated drinks, juices, cosmetics, and food items, has led to an increasing usage of PET preforms for production of PET bottles, jars, tubes, and others. In addition, availability of PET bottles in all sizes, and other properties such as convenience to carry, hygienic, ease of handling, durable, and lightweight, is increasing adoption of PET bottles globally, thus driving consumption of PET preforms globally.

PET preforms and bottles are also extremely cost-effective, durable, and safe. PET bottles cost less than US$ 0.60 for a 500 ml bottle or lesser when bought in bulk. Food & beverages, and personal care product companies find PET bottles highly cost-effective, as compared to other alternatives such as glass, and aluminum bottles. Also, PET bottles or plastic is considered most environmentally friendly among glass, and aluminum, and is more durable compared to other options.

Rise in tourism is also expected to boost consumption of bottled water, which is another factor expected to boost growth of the global PET preforms market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of waterborne diseases such as typhoid, hepatitis A, diarrhea, and others, and increasing health awareness are fueling consumption of bottled mineral water.

PET bottles have rose to prominence, and are continuously replacing glass bottles, which are susceptible to breakage and are not user-friendly. These factors are driving growth of the global PET preforms market over the forecast period.

PET preforms are the most efficient and economical way of producing PET bottles of various shapes, and sizes

Market Analysis by Neck Size:

On the basis of neck size, 28mm segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global PET preforms market, and witness highest CAGR of over 5%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed increasing usage of 28mm neck size for making bottles for carbonated drinks, mineral water, juices, and edible oil. 28mm segment accounts for highest share among the other segments, owing to its wide application across soft drinks, food items, cosmetics, and others

Among the neck size segment, market share of 25mm, and others segment in the global PET preforms market is projected to increase steadily during the forecast period (2016“2026). This can be attributed to increasing consumption of liquor, cosmetics, and other food items.

Market Analysis by Application:

Among application segment, the market share of carbonated drinks segment in the global PET preforms market is projected to increase considerably during the forecast period (2016“2026). This can be attributed to increasing consumption of carbonated soft drinks, owing to increasing young population, and increasing disposable income of consumers.

The market shares of bottled water, and others segment in the global PET preforms market is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period (2016“2026), owing to increasing processed food & beverages demand, coupled with rising population.

Though, carbonated drinks market has seen a decline in matured markets such as North America, and Europe, due to consumers looking to cut down their sugar and calorie intake, these soft drinks are still highly popular in emerging markets. Increasing demand for carbonated drinks with low sugar content, and regular product launches is expected to provide sustainable growth of carbonated drinks, which is expected to drive growth of the carbonated drinks segment in the global PET preforms market.

Market Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in PET preforms market. There is high demand for PET preforms in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. China is the largest market for PET preform in this region. Increasing demand for carbonated soft drinks, purified water, food, beverages, and pharmaceutical liquor due to the growing population in economies such as India and China has increased the demand for plastic products and plastic industries, in turn fueling the PET preform market in this region.

Revenue from the PET preforms market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR of over 6% between 2016 and 2026. The market in Asia Pacific also accounted for highest revenue contribution in the global PET preforms market in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. China is estimated to be the largest market for PET preforms in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and India. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market for PET preforms in this region. Increasing young population, with high disposable income has increased consumption of carbonated soft drinks, liquor, personal care products, food products, and others. The health conscious population has led to an increased consumption of juices, and non-carbonated drinks.

The market in North America accounted for revenue share of XX% in the global PET preforms market in 2016, and was valued at US$ 3,955.2 Mn, and is projected reach US$ XXXX.X Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of over 5%. Rising demand for carbonated soft drinks, bottled mineral water, juices, liquor, and personal care products is expected to drive growth of the PET preforms market in the region. Increasing consumption of carbonated soft drinks in the region is driven by consumers across all ages, owing increasing disposable income, to the indulgence, and taste associated with products. In addition, the US is the leading market for consumption of soft drinks, and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

Europe shows steady growth in plastic industry market from last five years. Germany, Italy, France, and the UK are the major economies in the production of plastic products in this region. The alcoholic beverages market in Europe is one of the largest in the world, and is estimated to be valued at approximately US$ 87.5 billion in 2017, which is also expected to drive growth of the PET preforms market in the region.

Market Segmentation of Global PET Preforms Market:

Segmentation by neck size:

25mm

28mm

29mm & 30mm

Others

Segmentation by application:

Carbonated Drinks

Bottled Water

Other Drinks

Edible Oil

Food Items

Others

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global PET Preforms Market

Solvay SA

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG

Shanghai ICAN Chemical S&T Co., Ltd.

M&I Materials Limited

Nye Lubricants, Inc.

Hunan Nonferrous Chenzhou Fluoride Chemical Co., LTD.

IKV Tribologie Ikvt SARL

The Chemours Company

Hangzhou Xinya Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Key Insights Covered: Global PET Preforms Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of PET Preforms industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of PET Preforms industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of PET Preforms industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of PET Preforms industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of PET Preforms industry.

Research Methodology: Global PET Preforms Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global PET Preforms Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580