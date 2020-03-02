Global Perovskite Solar Cells Module Market By Type (Normal Structure and Inverted Structure), By Application (Commercial Use), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Perovskite Solar Cells Module Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Perovskite Solar Cells Module market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Global Perovskite Solar Cells Module Market is projected to be US$ 318.0 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,046.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

A perovskite solar cell includes a perovskite-structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material. Perovskite materials, i.e., methyl-ammonium lead halides, are low-priced to produce and relatively simple to manufacture. Perovskites possess fundamental properties such as broad absorption spectrum, fast charge separation, long transport distance of electrons and holes, long carrier separation lifetime, and more, that make them favorable materials for solid-state solar cells. PV solar cell includes a perovskite-structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer and it shares a similar structure, which displays numerous excellent properties such as superconductivity, magnetoresistance, etc. Perovskite solar cells modules have obtained great attention from the research industry, and the conversion efficiency has increased many folds since it was first reported in 2009. A thin-film PV class is being formed which are called as 3rd generation PVs. 3rd generation of PVs includes dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC), organic photovoltaic (OPV), quantum dot (QD) and others.

Growing awareness regarding clean and green sources of energy is driving the wide adoption of perovskite solar cells, which is expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecasted timeframe. In addition to this, perovskite solar cells can absorb light across all visible wavelengths which are expected to boost the market in coming year.

Furthermore, growing investments for research and development for alternative and renewable sources of energy through government all around the globe is a significant factor driving the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, Fluctuation in prices of raw material and high overall cost of Perovskite Solar Cell is a significant factor which might hamper the growth of the target market. Nonetheless, increasing research and investment activities is a major driver for the market, for an example increased funding by agencies like US Department of Energy for research in solar technologies, which is expected to provide several growth opportunities for the target market during the forecasted period.

Global Perovskite Solar Cells Module Market is segmented based on product type, applications, and region. Based on product type, normal structure & inverted structure. The inverted structure segment accounts for the majority share in the global perovskite solar cells module market, and also it is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Based on the application market is segmented into, commercial use & residential use and commercial use segment accounts for a majority share in the global perovskite solar cells module market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and MEA. Europe accounts for the majority share in the Global Perovskite Solar Cells Module Market followed by North America owing to a rise in disposable income in the region, with Europe, North America and regions of APAC registering highest growth rate. South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global perovskite solar cells module market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Oxford Photovoltaics Limited, Saule Technologies, Greatcell Solar Ltd., Korver Corp., Xiamen Weihua Solar Co., Ltd., and others

Key Market Segments :

Type

Normal Structure

Inverted Structure

Application

Commercial Use

Key Market Players included in the report:

Oxford Photovoltaics Limited

Saule Technologies

Greatcell Solar Ltd.,

Korver Corp.

Xiamen Weihua Solar Co. Ltd.

