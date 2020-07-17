The global pediatric lower limb prosthetics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Lower limb prostheses are any external system that is designed for the amputation levels from the partial foot level to the hemipelvectomy level proximally. The primary components of the lower limb prosthesis are the suspension system, socket, foot, and knee unit. The two main subcategories of lower limb prosthetic devices include trans-tibial which means any amputation transecting the tibia bone and trans-femoral which means amputation transecting the femur bone or a congenital anomaly resulting in a femoral deficiency. Children’s needs are different from adults and are generally more active and grow out of their prosthetics faster.

Request for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=66626

There are two approaches to building a lower limb prosthetics which include exoskeletal and endoskeletal. Exoskeletal prosthetics have a hard outer plastic laminated shell or skin with a wood or urethane foam interior. In the exoskeletal prosthetics, the strength is provided by the outer lamination. Endoskeletal prosthetics feature an inner support pylon composed of lighter-weight materials like aluminum, titanium, and graphite. These designs have interchangeable connectors and other components such as knees and feet.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising number of amputations leads to the use of orthopedic prosthetic devices. This has driven up the demand for the global lower limb prosthetics and thus fueling the growth of the market.

Technological innovations and advancements in developing prosthetic devices is driving the growth of the lower limb prosthetics market.

Increasing incidence of sports injuries and disability rates in children are leading factor driving lower limb amputation procedures. This, in turn, is driving the growth for the market.

Growing prevalence of osteosarcoma, which is the most common bone tumor in children, is poised to increasing the demand for prosthetics and thus driving the market growth.

Availability of low-cost prosthetics such as pole and crutch, adjustable bicycle limb, sathi limb, PVC limb, and monolimb for children is driving the market growth.

Risks and complications related to the prosthetic devices hampers the growth of the market.

Robotics prosthetics research merging with the latest medical advancements in technology has given rise to a new concept of robotic prosthetic also referred to as microprocessor-controlled prosthetics which is a latest market trend that can be adopted across the industry.

Ask for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=66626

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global pediatric lower limb prosthetics market are Comprehensive Prosthetics & Orthotics Roadrunnerfoot, Fillauer LLC, Blatchford Group, RSL Steeper, Freedom Innovations, Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers, Ottobock, Hanger Clinic, Trulife, Össur, and SCHECK and SIRESS.

The global pediatric lower limb prosthetics market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Legs

Knees

Ankles

Feet

Applications

Hospitals

Prosthetic Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=66626

Why Choose Us:

We offer industry-leading critical reports with accurate insights into the future of the market.

Our reports have been evaluated by some industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for the company’s to maximize their return on investments.

We provide a comprehensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer an elaborate landscape, highlighting the key market players. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.

The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report give a 360 degree view of the market.

Our report helps readers decipher the current and future constraints in the Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market , and help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize growth in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Overview Global Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Pediatric Lower Limb Prosthetics Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,CA 91764, US.

Phone No: US: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91–7000061386

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dataintelo.com