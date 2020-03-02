Global Peanut Butter Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Peanut Butter Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Peanut Butter market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The global peanut butter market is estimated to value at over US$ 3 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2%. The global peanut butter market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Peanut Butter Market: Introduction

Peanut butter is a brownish paste made by roasting peanuts. It has soft and creamy texture commonly used as a bread spread. Sweeteners, salt or flavors are added to the peanut butter to modify and enhance its taste. Peanut butter is used in sandwiches, pastries, granola bars, ice-creams, and various kinds of desserts. Peanut butter is highly nutritious as it contains vitamin E, vitamin B6, magnesium and potassium. It also helps to reduce risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart diseases.

Peanut butter is most commonly used in sandwiches and as a spread. It is widely used in bakeries and confectioneries. Other uses are in cookies, frosting, cakes, salads, salad dressing, cupcakes, pies, stuffed celery, muffins, biscuits, apples, soup, peanut butter rolls, brownies, vegetable sauces, corn bread, meat loaf, boiled custard, sweet potatoes etc. It is also used in ice-creams and in chocolates. It is also used as table butter in USA and other western countries as being low in calories compared to butter milk.

Global Peanut Butter Market: Market Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global peanut butter market is increasing demand for nutritional food products, coupled with growing demand for convenient food. In addition, increasing demand for peanut butter in personal care products, and hectic work culture in developing economies is resulting into rising demand for ready-to-eat breakfast and is one of the major factor expected drive growth of the global peanut butter market.

Moreover, availability of variety of peanut butter and rising popularity of peanut butter flavored cookies, shakes, and chocolates among individuals are some of the major factors expected to drive the global peanut butter market. Growing popularity of low calorie food and increasing demand for convenient food are other factors driving growth of the global peanut butter market.

Increasing disposable income, evolving preferences for new tastes, innovation in the food & beverages industry, and introduction of new blends and flavors are expected to drive the growth of the global peanut butter market.

However, high costs associated with peanut butter could challenge growth of the market to a certain extent and hamper growth of the global peanut butter market to a certain extent over the forecast period. In addition, availability of other nut butters and fluctuating supply of peanuts is one of the major factor restraining the market growth. Availability of peanut at relatively competitive prices are factors expected to result in growing concerns, which is expected to hamper market growth to some extent in future is expected to restraint the growth of the global peanut butter over the forecast period.

Development of cost-effective flavored peanut butter with additional nutritional content can create higher revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Global Peanut Butter Market Analysis, by Product Type

Among the product type segments, the regular peanut butter segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global peanut butter market, and is expected to register CAGR of over 4.3% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to its cost-effectiveness and increasing consumption of regular peanut butter. Low sugar peanut butter is expected to register moderate CAGR over the next 10 years, due to growing awareness about the autoimmune diseases such as Celiac disease, which is raising the need for low calorie nutritional food thus increasing the demand of low sugar peanut butter across the globe.

Global Peanut Butter Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Among the distribution channel segments, the supermarkets segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global peanut butter market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 4.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The convenience stores segment is expected to register second-highest CAGR over the forecast period. Convenience stores are usually located in the residential neighborhoods which plays an important role in the sales of peanut butter. Convenience stores also offer snacks which use peanut butter as an ingredient.

Global Peanut Butter Market Analysis, by Region

The market in North America is expected to account for significant market share in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to high demand and consumption of peanut butter among individuals in countries in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to account for a second-highest share in the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, due to increasing demand for low calorie food in countries in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth rate in terms of revenue, owing to growing demand for ready-to-eat food in developing countries such as India and China. In addition, rising disposable income and changing lifestyle in countries in this region is expected to drive growth of the market to a certain extent.

The China market is expected to register highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific peanut butter market over the forecast period. The India market is expected to register moderate growth rate in the Asia Pacific peanut butter market. This is primarily attributed to increasing health awareness, which is resulting in to rising inclination of consumers towards low calorie and healthy food.

Market Segmentation of Global Peanut Butter Market:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Regular Peanut Butter

Low Sodium Peanut Butter

Low Sugar Peanut Butter

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Others

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Insights Covered: Global Peanut Butter Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Peanut Butter industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Peanut Butter industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Peanut Butter industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Peanut Butter industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Peanut Butter industry.

Research Methodology: Global Peanut Butter Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

