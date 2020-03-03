Global Over The Counter Countraceptive Market 2020 Overview by Demand, Application, Development, Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis : 2025

Owing to the significantly large consumer base, very high usage and government programs and initiatives to address the unmet needs of the women of the reproductive age, contraceptive pill were dominating the market on 2014. The global over-the-counter contraceptives market size was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to grow by USD xx million at a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period.

Owing to the increasing the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and growing need for population control, the global contraceptives market is estimated to grow on a lucrative rate. Implementation of initiatives aiming at curbing unwanted pregnancies associated healthcare expenditure and the subsequent growth user awareness levels are expected to drive the contraceptive industry over the forecast period.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 37% of the birth in the U.S. is a result of unwanted pregnancy, a proportion which has remained stagnant since 1982. Despite all the amount spent on creating awareness, the rate of unplanned pregnancy has not reduced in the US. The US federal policy has taken up measures like increasing the contraceptive availability by mandating its coverage by health insurance companies and permitting the Emergency Contraceptives (ECs) to be available Over-The-Counter (OTC). A recent study published in the lanchet, while training healthcare providers, more impetus is on IUDs and implants as patients are mostly young women. The presence of an extensive product pipeline portfolio is expected to boost industry growth throughout the forecast period.

The largest share of revenue for contraceptives are accounted to the key devices like Male and female condoms, vaginal implants, subdermal implants, diaphragms, sponges, and IUDs. This is attributed to increase the awareness about STDs and the efficiency of condoms to prevent the infections, including HIV. In the recent study, it is discovered that the Subdermal Implants are very much beneficial for women for family planning.

IUDs , Intrauterine devices are the most accepted forms of long acting reversible contraception and it owns the largest share of the market owing to demand risen in Europe and Asia pacific. The gynecologists are also recommending the IUDs, increasing their market. Mirena, a hormonal IUD is widely used throughout North America and is expected to sustain the growth of the market. Besides Mirena, other contraceptives are Skyla, Jaydess, Nova-T, Flexi-T, Paragard, and others. Contraceptive drugs include pills, topical, and injectable.

The global over-the-counter contraceptives market share is segmented into several classifications including product, distribution channel, and geography. Based on the product, the market is categorized by contraceptive drugs, oral contraceptives, combined contraceptives, mini-pills, contraceptive injectable, topical contraceptive patch, contraceptive devices, male contraceptive devices, male contraceptive devices, female contraceptive devices, femal condoms, contraceptive diaphragms, contraceptive sponges, contraceptive vaginal rings, intrauterine devices, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, non-surgical permanent contraception devices. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, public, private, independent pharmacy, online platform, clinics, others. On the basis of geography, the market is widely range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, U.K., Russia, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Leading players of the global over-the-counter contraceptive market include Cipla Inc., Mankind Pharma, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan plc, Merck Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, Reckitt Benckiser plc

Key Segmentation of the Global Over-The-Counter Contraceptives Market 2018-2025

Global Contraceptives Market, by Product

Contraceptive Drugs

Oral Contraceptives

Combined Contraceptives

Mini-pills

Contraceptive Injectable

Topical Contraceptive Patch

Contraceptive Devices

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices

Female Condoms

Contraceptive Diaphragms

Contraceptive Sponges

Contraceptive Vaginal Rings

Intrauterine Devices

Sub-dermal Contraceptives Implants

Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception Devices

Global Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacy

Public

Private

Independent Pharmacy

Online Platform

Clinics

Others

Global Contraceptive Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

