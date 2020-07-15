The global orthopedic braces market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 6 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Growing incidences of osteoarthritis is the major factor for the growth of global orthopedic braces market. It affects people of all ages and is the most common form of arthritis. Growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and diseases, greater market availability and product affordability, growing public awareness related to preventive care, increasing number of accident and sport related injuries, and continuous product commercialization are the primary factors supporting the growth of the market.

Wearable devices known as orthopedic braces provide stabilizing, muscle support, position correction, suitable alignment, and protection to several body parts including bones, muscles, and joints. Patients who have encountered severe injuries are mainly advised to use orthopedic braces by orthotics and orthopedics. Besides being used as healing aids, the orthopedic braces are also used as preventive wearable devices by sports players or athletes in order to prevent them from injuries.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising number of geriatric population around the globe is influencing the growth of the market.

Rising prevalence of osteoarthritis is the major factor fuelling the growth of the orthopaedic braces market.

Increasing number of sports and athletic activities may drive the market growth.

Growing orthopaedic disorders, diabetes, and obesity are some factors impacting the market growth.

High price of neoprene substance may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restricted compensation and high product costs may act as a restrain to the growth of the market.

Availability of other low-cost alternative may act as a challenge to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global orthopedic braces market include Berg, DeRoyal Industries, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, 3M Company, Bird & Cronin, BSN medical, DJO Finance LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Reh4Mat, Becker Orthopedic, United Ortho, and Thuasne Group. The competition in the global orthopedic braces market is highly intense and competitors use strategies such as collaborations, ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches, and agreements to gain new market share.

The global orthopedic braces market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Knee

Ankle

Spine

Shoulder

Neck

Elbow

Wrist

Facial

Categories

Soft Braces

Hinged Braces

Hard Braces

End-users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Care

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Orthopedic Braces Market Overview Global Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Orthopedic Braces Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

