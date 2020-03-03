Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Orthodontics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Orthodontics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Orthodontics Market By Product Type (Orthodontics, Invisible Orthodontics, Lingual Orthodontics), By Age Group (Teen Agers, Adults), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Orthodontics Market by Product Type (Orthodontics, Invisible Orthodontics, Lingual Orthodontics), by Age Group (Teen Agers, Adults), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global Orthodontics market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Orthodontics market is projected to be US$ 2,672.3 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 5,796.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Dental braces are the devices used for proper alignment of teeth. Dental braces are a specifically made application which works by the principle of pressure to keep the teeth straightening. Different kind of braces is available. Orthodontics are devices which use clear or transparent braces or aligners to straighten the teeth as an alternative to traditional braces. The peoples preference for procedure and products more visually appealing has helped to increase the emphasis on aesthetic dentistry. The orthodontics market has shifted to be patient driven industry rather than product driven.

Moreover, the number of people opting for orthodontics has increased globally in recent years. The biggest consumer segment for the orthodontics market is the young as they are more conscious and concerned regarding there look these days. Traditional braces are metal braces which cause pain, sores and patient discomfort from wire and brackets thus helping the market of orthodontics braces also grow as orthodontics devices are removable and time-consuming procedure helping the market grow.

Global Orthodontics Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry will help orthodontics market increase in forecasted years. According to the survey, nearly 6 in 10 patients now request for cosmetic dentistry which is expected to aid market growth for Orthodontics.

Furthermore, factor such a growing number of dentists globally is set to help the Orthodontics market grow. According to a report 34 percent more dentists are pursuing orthodontics now than that where five years ago which is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market.

However, the high cost of orthodontic treatment is expected to limit the growth of Orthodontics market in the forecasted period. Nonetheless increasing disposable income in the general population is an opportunity for the Orthodontics market.

Global Orthodontics market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into orthodontics, invisible orthodontics and lingual orthodontics. Out of which invisible orthodontics segment accounts for the majority share in the global orthodontics market, with the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into teenagers and adults. Teenagers segment accounts for a majority share in the global orthodontics market.

Global Orthodontics Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global orthodontics market, owing to the increasing trend of aesthetic procedure amidst men and women as they sort mere treatment to look more youthful. The American Dental Association reports that 70% of braces are on females, and mainly for aesthetics. Majority of these patients are 12-15 years old. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Whereas, regions such as South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global orthodontics market includes profiles of some of major companies such as 3M Company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics, BioMers Pte Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, ClearPath Orthodontics, DB Orthodontics, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., TP Orthodontics, Inc., G&H Wire Company, Inc., Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd., Danaher Corporation, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, and other key players.

Key Market Segments

Type

Orthodontics

Invisible Orthodontics

Lingual Orthodontics

Application

Teenagers

Adults

Key Market Players included in the report:

3M Company

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics

BioMers Pte Ltd.

Straumann Holding AG

ClearPath Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics Inc.

TP Orthodontics Inc.

G&H Wire Company Inc.

Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Orthodontics Market By Product Type (Orthodontics, Invisible Orthodontics, Lingual Orthodontics), By Age Group (Teen Agers, Adults), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580