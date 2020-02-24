Global Orphan Drug Market 2020:Potential Growth Rate | Top Key Players Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of orphan diseases, accelerating novel therapies and orphan drug development programs and exclusive incentives from the government are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global orphan disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biogen, Celldex Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd received the FDA approval for Poteligeo (mogamulizumab-kpkc) injection, an Orphan Drug, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides or Sezary syndrome which are the types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma

In August 2018, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited received FDA approval for Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) injection for the treatment to hereditary angioedema (HAE) attack in patients 12 years of age and older

In June, 2018, Ascendis Pharma A/S received the FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TransCon PTH for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. TransCon PTH is a long acting parathyroid hormone replacement therapy which helps in restoring the activity of parathyroid hormone

Segmentation: Global Orphan Drug Market

By Disease Type

(Oncology disease, Metabolic Disease, Hepatology, Immunology, Infection, Neurology and Others),

Drug Type

(Biological, Non-Biological, and Others),

Indication Type

(Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Glioma, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Renal Cell Carcinoma and Others),

Drug class

(Lenalidomide, Rituximab, Glatiramer Acetate, Nivolumab, Interferon Beta-1a, Ibrutinib, Cinacalcet Hydrochloride, Imatinib Mesylate, Bortezomib, Sodium Oxybate and Others),

Therapy Type

(Medication, Surgery and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Intravenous and Others),

End- users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

