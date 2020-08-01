The global organic molasses market was valued at USD 13.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Organic molasses is a byproduct of in the production of organic sugar from sugarcane. This organic molasses consists of 22% water and 75% carbohydrate. It is free from proteins and fat ingredients.

Molasses is a good source of trace elements such as vitamins, iron, calcium, magnesium and minerals. The sugar content in molasses is sucrose, glucose, and fructose. There are numerous types of organic molasses based on amount of sugar content and method of extraction.

Many health benefits are associated molasses such as to gain bone density in human body as it contains iron and selenium, control sugar levels in blood, antioxidant as well as good for heart owing to potassium content in molasses.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increase in manufacturing and production of alcoholic beverages such as rum and wine, in turn, is driving the growth of the global organic molasses

Growing geriatric population suffering with chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart diseases are some of the key trends driving the growth of the organic molasses and thus fueling the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Growing rise in snacking of sweet food as a trend among the younger population, is expected to boost the growth of the global organic molasses

Allergic reaction caused owing to consumption of organic molasses, is one the key restraint to the global market.

Rise in the popularity of organic products among health-conscious population is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Growing food industry globally and increase in usage of organic molasses in various other industries for different applications, offers growth opportunity for global organic molasses market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global organic molasses market are fragmented due to the presence of number of large and local players. Major companies include Malt Products, Zook Molasses, Premier Molasses, Buffalo Molasses, Meridian Foods, International Molasses, Quality Liquid Feeds, ED&F Man and Prim Group Ltd. The rapid rise in investment of top players in product differentiation and innovation in taste and flavor variants of molasses is driving the competition in the global market. The companies are engaging in organic and inorganic strategies such as acquisitions such as product launches, R&D, agreements, and collaborations to gain market share.

The global organic molasses market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Cane Molasses

Blackstrap Molasses

Sugar Beet Molasses

Unsulphured Molasses

Applications

Household

Food & Beverages

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Organic Molasses Market Overview Global Organic Molasses Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Organic Molasses Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Organic Molasses Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Organic Molasses Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Organic Molasses Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Organic Molasses Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Organic Molasses Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Organic Molasses Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Organic Molasses Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

