Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Optical Distribution Frame Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Optical Distribution Frame market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global optical distribution frame market is expected to value over US$ 1 Bn in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global optical distribution frame market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The global optical distribution frame market is segmented on the basis of type and region.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Overview

An optical distribution frame is a frame used to enable cable interconnections between communication facilities, which can integrate fiber splicing, fiber optic adapters & connectors, fiber termination, and cable connections together in a single unit. An optical distribution frame is widely used for connecting optical fiber cables and equipments in a centralized network or data center.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Dynamics

Growing adoption of optical distribution frames for application in cloud-based networking devices is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global optical distribution frames market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of fiber cable connections and networks for communications purposes in developing and developed countries across the globe is among major factors expected to boost growth of the global optical distribution frame market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for optical distribution frames is increasing currently due to continuous growth in the number of connected devices in data centers for data acquisition, data monitoring, and related services, etc. in countries in developing regions, which includes Asia, Latin America, and Africa

For instance, CommScope, Inc. and OFS Fitel, LLC, which is a US-based designer, manufacturer, and provider of optical fiber products, fiber optic cable, connectivity solutions, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx), and specialty fiber optic products; entered into a new eight-year partnership to enable availability of optical fiber supply to CommScope, Inc. for use in its customer networks.

Moreover, increasing digitalization helps federal and state governments to fulfill their objectives with greatly increased productivity and efficiency. Various industries integrate cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence, and automation along with modern management practices, which is in turn is expected to fuel demand for optical distribution frames in various developing countries over the forecast period.

However, various telecom operators have reached saturation levels in their core FTTH infrastructure and low infrastructure spending by telecom service providers on legacy FTTH technologies such as 1G Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON) and 2.5G gigabit passive optical networks (GPON). As this low budget and declining service provider needs to focus on replacing existing infrastructure with upcoming advanced technologies such as XGS-PON and NGPON-2 are among major factors expected to decline target market growth to a certain extent. Moreover, availability of alternate solutions and virtual storage systems that are cost efficient than optical distribution frame, is another factor expected to restraint revenue growth of target market over the forecast period.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Opportunities & Trends

Increasing collaborations of data center service providers and manufacturers will provide a beneficial opportunity for global manufacturers of optical distribution frame players over the forecast period.

Furthermore, strategic consolidation activities and technological advancements are some more opportunities for growth of the global market. In addition, optical distribution frame manufacturers are focusing on introducing new products and innovating existing products with technological advancement and product enhancements in order to broaden respective products offerings is another factor expected to proliferate revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market. Also for players that are new entree in the target market are expected to propel initiates in transitioning the traditional or legacy data center into advance and intelligent systems.

For instance, In July 2018, Corning Incorporated, which is a US-based manufacturer of specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials, launched the Optical Network Evolution SD-LAN solution, which applies software-defined technology benefits of adaptability, scalability, and intelligence to the in-building local area network

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Segment Analysis

Analysis by Type:

On the basis of type segmentation, the rack mount segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The rack mount segment register a CAGR over -4.1%. Increasing adoption of optical distribution frame, owing to its advantages such as design with firm structure, flexible according to the fiber optic cable counts and specifications, convenient, and offers possibilities for future variations are major factors expected drive revenue growth of the rack mount segment over the forecast period.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market: Region Analysis

The North America market accounted for major share in terms of revenue in the global optical distribution frame market in 2017. Increasing use of optical fiber cable network for FTTH in the US and Canada is a key factor expected to drive growth of the North America optical distribution frame market during the forecast period. In addition, high presence of prominent players operating in the telecommunication industry and increasing investments in deployment of fiber cables in countries in the North America region is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

The optical distribution frame market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market share and is expected to register second highest CARG of over -4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for data centers from the IT sector, BFSI sector, and for cloud storage services to manage infrastructure, connectivity, and services is expected to support revenue growth of the Europe optical distribution frame market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing number of Internet subscribers and high Internet penetration in Asia Pacific countries such as China and Japan is a key factor expected to bolster growth of the optical distribution frame market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Global Optical Distribution Frame Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of Type:

Rack Mount

Floor Mount

Wall Mount

Segmentation on the basis of Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Optical Distribution Frame Market

DowDuPont Inc. (E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and The Dow Chemical Co.)

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ Holding GmbH & Co KG

Junneng Chemicals

ANKUCK LATICES CO., LTD.

Visen Industries Limited,

Indulor Chemie GmbH

Key Insights Covered: Global Optical Distribution Frame Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Optical Distribution Frame industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Optical Distribution Frame industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Optical Distribution Frame industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Optical Distribution Frame industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Optical Distribution Frame industry.

Research Methodology: Global Optical Distribution Frame Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

