Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Opaque Polymer Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Opaque Polymer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Opaque Polymer Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global opaque polymer market is estimated to value at around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global opaque polymer market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global opaque polymer market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global opaque polymer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our researchers have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Introduction:

Opaque polymer is a styrene acrylic copolymer mixture that provides opacity to emulsion paints. It functions as a partial replacement for titanium dioxide (TiO2) and possess excellent hiding and color retention properties due to which, these polymers are widely used by paints & coatings manufacturers. Opaque polymers are also being widely used in personal care products and detergents to impart a translucent to milky and lot-ionized appearance with uniform opacity to formulations.

Global Opaque Polymer Market Dynamics:

Opaque polymers are used in architectural solvent-borne alkyd paints, owing to various benefits, including imparting higher resistance as compared to counterparts and substitutes, to solvents that are used in the formulation in order to retain its particle integrity. In addition, the use of opaque polymers can enable significant reduction in usage of Titanium dioxide (TiO2) while maintaining opacity. Furthermore, rapidly growing construction industry is leading to increasing demand for decorative and architectural paints which in turn is expected to boost growth of global opaque polymer market over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption and preference for opaque polymers, owing to the higher prices of TiO2 coupled with growing demand for opaque polymers from various end use industries are factors expected to drive growth of the global opaque polymer market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing penetration in developing economies is some among other factor expected to boost growth of the global opaque polymer market over the forecast period.

However, fluctuating prices of opaque polymer raw materials as compared to counterparts currently available in the market is among the major factors expected to restrain growth of the global opaque polymer market.

Opaque polymer, owing to its characteristics, are majorly used in the paint and coatings industry. Therefore, improvement in product performance and efficiency of hiding performance will make it suitable for industrial paint formulations, which can create opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global opaque polymer market.

Market analysis by type:

The solid content 30% segment accounted for major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Furthermore, solid content 30% is the fastest-growing type segment in the global opaque polymers market. Growth of this segment is attributed to high demand for solid content 30% opaque polymers for applications such as paints & coatings, owing to lower carbon footprint during production, eco-friendlier in nature, better hiding properties, etc. as compared to TiO2.

Market analysis by application:

The painting and coating segment accounted for major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The painting and coating segment is expected to register highest CAGR over 10% over the forecast period. Opaque polymers are used in various paint formulations, as these polymers enhance the opacity of paints & coatings. These products also offer benefits such as anti-skid, insulation, conduction, and reflection. Growing demand for architectural paints and coatings owing to increasing residential and commercial construction activities in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, South Africa, and Brazil is expected to support revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

The market in North America accounted for revenue share of over XX.X% in the global opaque polymer market in 2017. The market in Europe accounted for second highest revenue share in the global opaque polymer market, in 2017. Rapidly growing construction sector in countries in this region, coupled with rising demand for opaque polymers in automotive manufacturing, owing to various advantages such as high strength, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance are major factors expected to drive growth of the target market in Europe over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for highest revenue share in the global opaque polymer market, in 2017. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a highest CAGR of over 10.0% during the forecast period. Robust presence of major players in the automobile industry in the country in the region, coupled with increasing investments on infrastructure development activities in commercial and industrial sectors are major factors expected to boost demand for opaque polymer-based paint and coating products, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the opaque polymer market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period. Favorable regulations for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in countries in the region is anticipated to create opportunities for key international players to expand presence and revenue share in Middle East & Africa market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing construction activities in especially in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt is expected to drive growth of the opaque polymer market in the region over next 10 years. The market in Latin America is expected to register steady growth in the global opaque polymer market over the forecast period.

Key Developments:

In October 2017, Arkema S.A. opened a new production plant in Gujrat, India, with a view to expand its manufacturing capacities and caters to growing adhesives in industrial markets in India. In September 2018, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. opened composites research and development technical center in Jinling Vally Sci-Tech Park, Shanghai, China, in order to reinforce companys commitment to innovation.

Global Opaque Polymer Market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Solid Content 30%

Solid Content 40%

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Painting and Coating

Detergents

Personal Care

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Opaque Polymer Market

Accuray Incorporated

Flatiron Health, Inc.

Cerner Corporation,

Elekta AB (pub)

Epic Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

CureMD Corporation

Raysearch Laboratories.

Key Insights Covered: Global Opaque Polymer Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Opaque Polymer industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Opaque Polymer industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Opaque Polymer industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Opaque Polymer industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Opaque Polymer industry.

Research Methodology: Global Opaque Polymer Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Opaque Polymer Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580