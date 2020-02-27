Global Opaque Polymer Market 2025 with high CAGR in Coming Years with Focusing Key players, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Opaque Polymer Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Opaque Polymer market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Opaque Polymer Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Opaque Polymer Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes numerous key players and manufacturers operating in the regional and global market. This section demonstrates the strategies adopted by players in the market to stay ahead in the competition. New trends and its adoption by players help readers understand the dynamics of the industry and how it can be used to their own profit. The readers can also identify the footsteps of players to understand the global market better.

The Dow Chemical Company recently received an internationally recognized Edison Award for a few breakthrough innovations presented by the company in recent years. One of these innovations includes Dow's newly launched product in the opaque polymer category – i.e. ROPAQUE™. While this product features hollow-sphere opaque polymeric pigments, it is claimed to be a revolutionary addition to the opaque polymer landscape. With extended applications in metal, and paper and paperboards, ROPAQUE™ is projected to witness robust traction in coming years owing to a set of novel properties, including ammonia-free structure, high exterior durability, excellent scrub resistance, high compatibility with multiple extenders and pigments, low VOC (volatile organic compounds) content, and cost efficiency.

Besides Dow, the opaque polymer marketplace is witnessing active competition among some of the prominent participants in the chemical industry. A few key players competing in opaque polymer marketplace include Croda International, En-Tech Polymer, Ashland, Arkema, Indulor Chemie, Hankuck, Interpolymer Corporation, Junneng Chemicals, Organik Kimya, Latices, and Visen Industries.

Product innovation strategies of a majority of manufacturers and suppliers in opaque polymer market are centered at the development of sustainable and cost effective alternatives suitable for a wide application range. In the backdrop of rising popularity of decorative paints, and interior paints and coating products, a number of opaque polymer manufacturers are strategizing on collaborative agreements with leading paints and coatings manufacturers, especially those serving construction industry.

Construction & Infrastructure Remain Key Consumer of Opaque Polymers

Modern infrastructural designs increasingly demand gloss finish combined with whiteness, and superior optical properties, which are readily catered to by opaque polymers as they are specifically engineered to deliver improved hiding properties. This according to research will remain a significant factor bolstering consumption of opaque polymers by paints and coatings manufacturers. Escalating investment in construction and infrastructural development by governments as well as privately owned bodies is cited as another strong factor responsible to encourage the revenue growth of opaque polymer market.

Additional functional advantages of opaque polymers such as efficient insulation, reflection, superior conduction, high light absorption, and skid resistance position opaque polymers much beyond the aesthetic products contained by paints and coatings. This is more likely to translate into elevated consumption of opaque polymers for several application areas other than construction and infrastructure, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics such as PCBs and microchips, and home appliances.

Opaque Polymer Vs Titanium Oxide – What Lures Paints & Coatings Companies More?

Looking at soaring prices of Titanium Oxide (TiO2), preferred usage of opaque polymers over TiO2 allows paints and coatings manufacturers to achieve cost efficiency owing to reduced raw material pricing. Pricing uncertainty of raw materials will however remain a longstanding barrier for opaque polymer market growth, according to research.

While opaque polymers have emerged as a popular alternative to TiO2, the former’s superior properties such as dirt resistance, high film durability, and tint retention are projected to drive the opaque polymer market over coming years. High compatibility of opaque polymers with water soluble and solvent soluble paints and coatings is also cited as a significant factor bolstering their adoption over TiO2.

Will the Rise of Natural Alternatives Influence Opaque Polymer Demand?

Emergence of superior, cost effective, and naturally sourced substitutes for opaque polymers such as flash calcined kaolin has been stirring stiff competition among the both, in opaque polymer market, recently. While both of the aforementioned materials are cited as commendable scattering sources accounting for high dry film opacity, it would be interesting to observe the market performance of both the materials based on their level of impact on the overall optical properties of paints and coatings.

Global Opaque Polymer Market Taxonomy

Based on solid content, opaque polymer market has been bifurcated into –

30% solid content

40% solid content

On the basis of end use application, opaque polymer landscape is categorized into – Paints & coatings

Detergents

Personal & home care products

Automotive

Electronics

Global Opaque Polymer Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Opaque Polymer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Opaque Polymer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

