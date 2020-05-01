Global Online Travel Sites Market Size and Forecast to 2026: Industry Analysis by Types, Top Vendors, Regions, Demand & Outlook 2020

This report focuses on the global Online Travel Sites status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel Sites development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4218174
The key players covered in this study
Travelocity
Expedia
Orbitz
Priceline
CheapOair
Onetravel
CheapTickets
AirGorilla
Hotwire
Kayak
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
WAP
WEB
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Group
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Travel Sites status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Travel Sites development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Travel Sites are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-travel-sites-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online Travel Sites Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 WAP
1.4.3 WEB
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Group
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Online Travel Sites Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Online Travel Sites Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Travel Sites Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Online Travel Sites Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Online Travel Sites Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Online Travel Sites Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Online Travel Sites Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Online Travel Sites Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Online Travel Sites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Online Travel Sites Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Online Travel Sites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Online Travel Sites Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Online Travel Sites Revenue in 2019
3.3 Online Travel Sites Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Online Travel Sites Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Online Travel Sites Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Online Travel Sites Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Online Travel Sites Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Online Travel Sites Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Online Travel Sites Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Travelocity
13.1.1 Travelocity Company Details
13.1.2 Travelocity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Travelocity Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.1.4 Travelocity Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Travelocity Recent Development
13.2 Expedia
13.2.1 Expedia Company Details
13.2.2 Expedia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Expedia Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.2.4 Expedia Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Expedia Recent Development
13.3 Orbitz
13.3.1 Orbitz Company Details
13.3.2 Orbitz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Orbitz Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.3.4 Orbitz Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Orbitz Recent Development
13.4 Priceline
13.4.1 Priceline Company Details
13.4.2 Priceline Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Priceline Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.4.4 Priceline Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Priceline Recent Development
13.5 CheapOair
13.5.1 CheapOair Company Details
13.5.2 CheapOair Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 CheapOair Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.5.4 CheapOair Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 CheapOair Recent Development
13.6 Onetravel
13.6.1 Onetravel Company Details
13.6.2 Onetravel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Onetravel Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.6.4 Onetravel Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Onetravel Recent Development
13.7 CheapTickets
13.7.1 CheapTickets Company Details
13.7.2 CheapTickets Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 CheapTickets Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.7.4 CheapTickets Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 CheapTickets Recent Development
13.8 AirGorilla
13.8.1 AirGorilla Company Details
13.8.2 AirGorilla Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 AirGorilla Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.8.4 AirGorilla Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 AirGorilla Recent Development
13.9 Hotwire
13.9.1 Hotwire Company Details
13.9.2 Hotwire Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Hotwire Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.9.4 Hotwire Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Hotwire Recent Development
13.10 Kayak
13.10.1 Kayak Company Details
13.10.2 Kayak Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Kayak Online Travel Sites Introduction
13.10.4 Kayak Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Kayak Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4218174
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155