Global Online Travel Sites Market Size and Forecast to 2026: Industry Analysis by Types, Top Vendors, Regions, Demand & Outlook 2020

This report focuses on the global Online Travel Sites status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel Sites development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4218174

The key players covered in this study

Travelocity

Expedia

Orbitz

Priceline

CheapOair

Onetravel

CheapTickets

AirGorilla

Hotwire

Kayak

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

WAP

WEB

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Group

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Travel Sites status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Travel Sites development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Travel Sites are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-travel-sites-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online Travel Sites Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 WAP

1.4.3 WEB

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Personal

1.5.3 Group

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Online Travel Sites Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Online Travel Sites Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Travel Sites Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Online Travel Sites Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Online Travel Sites Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Online Travel Sites Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Online Travel Sites Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Online Travel Sites Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Online Travel Sites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Online Travel Sites Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Online Travel Sites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Online Travel Sites Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Online Travel Sites Revenue in 2019

3.3 Online Travel Sites Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Online Travel Sites Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Online Travel Sites Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Online Travel Sites Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Online Travel Sites Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Online Travel Sites Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Online Travel Sites Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Online Travel Sites Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Online Travel Sites Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Online Travel Sites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Online Travel Sites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Travelocity

13.1.1 Travelocity Company Details

13.1.2 Travelocity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Travelocity Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.1.4 Travelocity Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Travelocity Recent Development

13.2 Expedia

13.2.1 Expedia Company Details

13.2.2 Expedia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Expedia Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.2.4 Expedia Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Expedia Recent Development

13.3 Orbitz

13.3.1 Orbitz Company Details

13.3.2 Orbitz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Orbitz Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.3.4 Orbitz Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Orbitz Recent Development

13.4 Priceline

13.4.1 Priceline Company Details

13.4.2 Priceline Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Priceline Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.4.4 Priceline Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Priceline Recent Development

13.5 CheapOair

13.5.1 CheapOair Company Details

13.5.2 CheapOair Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 CheapOair Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.5.4 CheapOair Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 CheapOair Recent Development

13.6 Onetravel

13.6.1 Onetravel Company Details

13.6.2 Onetravel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Onetravel Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.6.4 Onetravel Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Onetravel Recent Development

13.7 CheapTickets

13.7.1 CheapTickets Company Details

13.7.2 CheapTickets Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 CheapTickets Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.7.4 CheapTickets Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 CheapTickets Recent Development

13.8 AirGorilla

13.8.1 AirGorilla Company Details

13.8.2 AirGorilla Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 AirGorilla Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.8.4 AirGorilla Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 AirGorilla Recent Development

13.9 Hotwire

13.9.1 Hotwire Company Details

13.9.2 Hotwire Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Hotwire Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.9.4 Hotwire Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Hotwire Recent Development

13.10 Kayak

13.10.1 Kayak Company Details

13.10.2 Kayak Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Kayak Online Travel Sites Introduction

13.10.4 Kayak Revenue in Online Travel Sites Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Kayak Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4218174

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155