Global Oncology Information Systems Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Oncology Information Systems Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Oncology Information Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global oncology information systems market was valued over US$ 2 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global oncology information systems market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global oncology information systems market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global oncology information systems market is segmented on the basis of product and service, application, end user, and region.

Oncology information systems are used to maintain patient records, to predict treatment results, plan treatment for cancer patients accordingly, and exchange cancer patient information across healthcare organizations, which improves safety and efficiency of cancer treatment. In addition, oncology information systems help physicians and surgeons to choose a suitable therapy which in turn helps to improve survival rate of cancer patients.

Global Oncology Information Systems Market Dynamics:

Oncology information systems are better alternatives to conventional techniques for treatment planning and record keeping in medical facilities. Advantages of oncology information systems such as planned treatment, future-proofing, and remote access are features expected to result in rising demand for these systems in the near future.

Increasing incidence of cancer globally is other factor driving growth of global oncology information systems market over the forecast period. According to WHO, in terms of mortality, there is less regional variability than for incidence, with mortality rates being 15% higher in more developed than in less developed regions in men, and 8% higher in women in 2013. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and was responsible for 8.8 Mn deaths in 2015. Around one in six deaths is due to cancer globally.

Implementation of electronic medical records and e-prescribing is another factor driving growth of the global oncology information systems market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives in the developing countries such as Brazil, China, India, and South Africa to improve the process of diagnosing diseases and treatment outcomes is further expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Recently launched oncology information systems can improve operation efficiency by facilitating flow of patients as it eliminates redundant patient records, promotes information sharing, and provide quicker access to laboratory test results and radiology films these factors are creating positive impact on growth of the global oncology information systems market over the forecast period.

However, scarcity of trained or experienced healthcare IT professionals who can operate and use oncology information systems efficiently, especially in developing economies, is expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, high cost associated with implementation, maintenance, and services of oncology information systems is other factor expected to limit the growth of the global market in next 10 years.

Market analysis by product and service:

On the basis of product and service, the market is segmented based on software and professional services. The software segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Continuous focus by manufactures operating in the target market to develop advanced software that provides accuracy and efficiency in treatment of cancer patients is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Market analysis by application:

On the basis of application, medical segment is expected to be fastest growing product segment in the global oncology information systems market as it offers data protection and improved user experience, and also enables hospitals/clinics to offer seamless, simplified, and secure patient care.

Market analysis by end user:

Hospital & physician’s offices segment is expected to be fastest growing product segment in the global oncology information systems market. This is attributed to the various benefits associated with use of oncology information systems such as ease of scheduling, simulation, and treatment planning, and also oncology information systems being an integral part in decision-making process by physicians, are major factors boosting adoption of oncology information systems.

Analysis by Region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global oncology information systems market, and it accounts for largest market revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions.

Presence of advanced medical facilities and developed healthcare infrastructure, coupled with high adoption of technologically advanced products and devices in countries in the region, especially in the US, are major factors driving growth of the North America oncology information systems market.

Increasing incidence of cancer coupled with growing awareness about cancer treatment among individuals in countries in the region is another major factor boosting growth of the North America oncology information system market. Significant presence of prominent international players such as Flatiron Health, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in the region is a major factor expected to boost growth of the North America market.

Europe is expected to be second largest region in terms of revenue in the global oncology information systems market. Significant increase in geriatric population in recent times, coupled with increasing incidence of cancer, increasing government initiatives for spreading awareness about cancer and cancer treatment, and growing number of medical institutions adopting oncology information systems in countries in the region are major factors driving growth of the Europe oncology information system market.

Dominance by Asia Pacific market is expected to continue over the forecast period and expected to grow with a CAGR over 8%. Increasing incidence of cancer, presence of large patient pool, and increasing government initiatives for spreading awareness about cancer and cancer treatment, especially in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to drive growth of the market in the region over the forecast period. Increasing investment by public and private organizations in emerging economies for development of proper healthcare facilities and to provide access to cost-effective medical treatment, are other major factors driving demand for advanced medical equipment and systems, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific oncology information system market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Global oncology information systems segmentation, by product and service:

Software

Patient Information System

Treatment Planning System

Professional Services

Consulting/Optimization Services

Implementation Services

Post-sale & Maintenance Services

Global oncology information systems segmentation, by application:

Medical Oncology

Radiation Oncology

Surgical Oncology

Global oncology information systems segmentation, by end user:

Hospital & Physician’s Offices

Governmental Institutions

Research Centers

Global oncology information systems segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

