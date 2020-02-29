Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Oleic Acid is a fatty acid that occurs naturally in various animal and vegetable fats and oils. It is an odorless, colorless oil, although commercial samples may be yellowish. In chemical terms, oleic acid is classified as a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, abbreviated with a lipid number of 18:1 cis-9. It has the formula CH3 (CH2)7CH=CH (CH2)7COOH. The term “oleic” means related to, or derived from, olive oil which is predominantly composed of oleic acid.
The global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4396706
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Premium grades
Commercial Grades
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Wilmar Group
pt. musim mas
PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals
PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia
Cisadane Raya Chemicals
Eastman
VVF – Fatty Acids
emeryoleo
Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia
pacificoleo
KLK OLEO
Southern Acids Industries
Sichuan Tianyu
Jiangsu jin ma
Akzonobel(Shandong base)
Wilmar Group
IOI Oleochemical
Oleon
Kao
Godrej Industries
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Cosmetics
Intermediate
Plastic
Textiles & Leathers
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-oleic-acid-cas-112-80-1-market-research-report-2015-2025
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Premium grades
Table Premium grades Overview
1.2.1.2 Commercial Grades
Table Commercial Grades Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Cosmetics
Table Cosmetics Overview
1.2.2.2 Intermediate
Table Intermediate Overview
1.2.2.3 Plastic
Table Plastic Overview
1.2.2.4 Textiles & Leathers
Table Textiles & Leathers Overview
1.2.2.5 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
Figure Manufacturing Process of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Premium grades Market, 2013-2018
Figure Premium grades Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Premium grades Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Premium grades CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 Commercial Grades Market, 2013-2018
Figure Commercial Grades Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Commercial Grades Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Commercial Grades CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Premium grades Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Premium grades Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Premium grades Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Premium grades CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 Commercial Grades Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Commercial Grades Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Commercial Grades Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Commercial Grades CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Cosmetics Market, 2013-2018
Figure Cosmetics Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Cosmetics CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 Intermediate Market, 2013-2018
Figure Intermediate Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Intermediate CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 Plastic Market, 2013-2018
Figure Plastic Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Plastic CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.4 Textiles & Leathers Market, 2013-2018
Figure Textiles & Leathers Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Textiles & Leathers CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Cosmetics Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Cosmetics CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 Intermediate Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Intermediate Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Intermediate Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Intermediate CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 Plastic Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Plastic Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Plastic Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Plastic CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.4 Textiles & Leathers Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Textiles & Leathers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Textiles & Leathers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Textiles & Leathers CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Wilmar Group
Table Wilmar Group Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wilmar Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 pt. musim mas
Table pt. musim mas Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of pt. musim mas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals
Table PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia
Table PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 Cisadane Raya Chemicals
Table Cisadane Raya Chemicals Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cisadane Raya Chemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Eastman
Table Eastman Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Eastman (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 VVF – Fatty Acids
Table VVF – Fatty Acids Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of VVF – Fatty Acids (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 emeryoleo
Table emeryoleo Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of emeryoleo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia
Table Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 pacificoleo
Table pacificoleo Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of pacificoleo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 KLK OLEO
Table KLK OLEO Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of KLK OLEO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.12 Southern Acids Industries
Table Southern Acids Industries Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Southern Acids Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.13 Sichuan Tianyu
Table Sichuan Tianyu Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sichuan Tianyu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.14 Jiangsu jin ma
Table Jiangsu jin ma Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Jiangsu jin ma (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.15 Akzonobel(Shandong base)
Table Akzonobel(Shandong base) Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Akzonobel(Shandong base) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.16 Wilmar Group
Table Wilmar Group Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wilmar Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.17 IOI Oleochemical
Table IOI Oleochemical Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of IOI Oleochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.18 Oleon
Table Oleon Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Oleon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.19 Kao
Table Kao Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kao (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.20 Godrej Industries
Table Godrej Industries Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Godrej Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4396706
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155