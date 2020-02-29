Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Oleic Acid is a fatty acid that occurs naturally in various animal and vegetable fats and oils. It is an odorless, colorless oil, although commercial samples may be yellowish. In chemical terms, oleic acid is classified as a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, abbreviated with a lipid number of 18:1 cis-9. It has the formula CH3 (CH2)7CH=CH (CH2)7COOH. The term “oleic” means related to, or derived from, olive oil which is predominantly composed of oleic acid.

The global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Premium grades

Commercial Grades

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Wilmar Group

pt. musim mas

PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia

Cisadane Raya Chemicals

Eastman

VVF – Fatty Acids

emeryoleo

Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia

pacificoleo

KLK OLEO

Southern Acids Industries

Sichuan Tianyu

Jiangsu jin ma

Akzonobel(Shandong base)

IOI Oleochemical

Oleon

Kao

Godrej Industries

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Cosmetics

Intermediate

Plastic

Textiles & Leathers

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Premium grades

Table Premium grades Overview

1.2.1.2 Commercial Grades

Table Commercial Grades Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Cosmetics

Table Cosmetics Overview

1.2.2.2 Intermediate

Table Intermediate Overview

1.2.2.3 Plastic

Table Plastic Overview

1.2.2.4 Textiles & Leathers

Table Textiles & Leathers Overview

1.2.2.5 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

Figure Manufacturing Process of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1)

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Premium grades Market, 2013-2018

Figure Premium grades Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Premium grades Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Premium grades CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Commercial Grades Market, 2013-2018

Figure Commercial Grades Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Commercial Grades Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Commercial Grades CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Premium grades Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Premium grades Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Premium grades Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Premium grades CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Commercial Grades Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Commercial Grades Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Commercial Grades Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Commercial Grades CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Cosmetics Market, 2013-2018

Figure Cosmetics Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Cosmetics CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Intermediate Market, 2013-2018

Figure Intermediate Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Intermediate CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 Plastic Market, 2013-2018

Figure Plastic Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Plastic CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.4 Textiles & Leathers Market, 2013-2018

Figure Textiles & Leathers Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Textiles & Leathers CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Cosmetics Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Cosmetics CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Intermediate Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Intermediate Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Intermediate Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Intermediate CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 Plastic Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Plastic Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Plastic Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Plastic CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.4 Textiles & Leathers Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Textiles & Leathers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Textiles & Leathers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Textiles & Leathers CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Wilmar Group

Table Wilmar Group Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wilmar Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 pt. musim mas

Table pt. musim mas Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of pt. musim mas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Table PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia

Table PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Cisadane Raya Chemicals

Table Cisadane Raya Chemicals Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cisadane Raya Chemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Eastman

Table Eastman Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Eastman (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 VVF – Fatty Acids

Table VVF – Fatty Acids Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of VVF – Fatty Acids (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 emeryoleo

Table emeryoleo Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of emeryoleo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia

Table Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 pacificoleo

Table pacificoleo Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of pacificoleo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 KLK OLEO

Table KLK OLEO Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of KLK OLEO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Southern Acids Industries

Table Southern Acids Industries Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Southern Acids Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Sichuan Tianyu

Table Sichuan Tianyu Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sichuan Tianyu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 Jiangsu jin ma

Table Jiangsu jin ma Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Jiangsu jin ma (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.15 Akzonobel(Shandong base)

Table Akzonobel(Shandong base) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Akzonobel(Shandong base) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.17 IOI Oleochemical

Table IOI Oleochemical Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of IOI Oleochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.18 Oleon

Table Oleon Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Oleon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.19 Kao

Table Kao Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kao (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.20 Godrej Industries

Table Godrej Industries Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Godrej Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

