Global Non-Woven Fabric Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Non-woven Fabrics is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc.

The global Non-Woven Fabric market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

DuPont

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Low & Bonar

Georgia-Pacific

Lydall

Avgol

Hollingsworth & Vose

Toray

First Quality

Fibertex

PEGAS

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui

Kingsafe Group

Dalian Ruiguang Group

Huifeng Nonwoven

Beautiful Nonwoven

Jinsheng Huihuang

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Non-Woven Fabric Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Non-Woven Fabric

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Non-Woven Fabric

Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Meltblown

Table Meltblown Overview

1.2.1.2 Spunbonded

Table Spunbonded Overview

1.2.1.3 Spunlace

Table Spunlace Overview

1.2.1.4 Needle Punch

Table Needle Punch Overview

1.2.1.5 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Non-Woven Fabric

Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Hygiene

Table Hygiene Overview

1.2.2.2 Construction

Table Construction Overview

1.2.2.3 Filtration

Table Filtration Overview

1.2.2.4 Automotive

Table Automotive Overview

1.2.2.5 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Non-Woven Fabric

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Non-Woven Fabric

Figure Manufacturing Process of Non-Woven Fabric

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Non-Woven Fabric

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Non-Woven Fabric

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Non-Woven Fabric

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Non-Woven Fabric

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Meltblown Market, 2013-2018

Figure Meltblown Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Meltblown Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Meltblown CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Spunbonded Market, 2013-2018

Figure Spunbonded Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Spunbonded Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Spunbonded CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.3 Spunlace Market, 2013-2018

Figure Spunlace Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Spunlace Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Spunlace CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.4 Needle Punch Market, 2013-2018

Figure Needle Punch Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Needle Punch Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Needle Punch CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Meltblown Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Meltblown Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Meltblown Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Meltblown CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Spunbonded Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Spunbonded Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Spunbonded Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Spunbonded CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.3 Spunlace Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Spunlace Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Spunlace Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Spunlace CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.4 Needle Punch Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Needle Punch Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Needle Punch Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Needle Punch CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Hygiene Market, 2013-2018

Figure Hygiene Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Hygiene CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Construction Market, 2013-2018

Figure Construction Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Construction CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 Filtration Market, 2013-2018

Figure Filtration Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Filtration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.4 Automotive Market, 2013-2018

Figure Automotive Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Automotive CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Hygiene Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Hygiene Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Hygiene Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Hygiene CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Construction Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Construction CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 Filtration Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Filtration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.4 Automotive Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Automotive Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Automotive Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Automotive CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 AVINTIV

Table AVINTIV Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of AVINTIV (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Freudenberg

Table Freudenberg Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Freudenberg (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 DuPont

Table DuPont Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of DuPont (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Ahlstrom

Table Ahlstrom Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ahlstrom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Kimberly-Clark

Table Kimberly-Clark Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kimberly-Clark (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Fitesa

Table Fitesa Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Fitesa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Glatfelter

Table Glatfelter Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Glatfelter (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Johns Manville

Table Johns Manville Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Johns Manville (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Low & Bonar

Table Low & Bonar Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Low & Bonar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Georgia-Pacific

Table Georgia-Pacific Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Georgia-Pacific (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Lydall

Table Lydall Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Lydall (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Avgol

Table Avgol Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Avgol (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Hollingsworth & Vose

Table Hollingsworth & Vose Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Hollingsworth & Vose (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 Toray

Table Toray Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Toray (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.15 First Quality

Table First Quality Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of First Quality (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.16 Fibertex

Table Fibertex Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Fibertex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.17 PEGAS

Table PEGAS Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of PEGAS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.18 Asahi Kasei

Table Asahi Kasei Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Asahi Kasei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.19 Mitsui

Table Mitsui Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Mitsui (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.20 Kingsafe Group

Table Kingsafe Group Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kingsafe Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.21 Dalian Ruiguang Group

Table Dalian Ruiguang Group Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Dalian Ruiguang Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.22 Huifeng Nonwoven

Table Huifeng Nonwoven Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huifeng Nonwoven (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.23 Beautiful Nonwoven

Table Beautiful Nonwoven Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Beautiful Nonwoven (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.24 Jinsheng Huihuang

Table Jinsheng Huihuang Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Jinsheng Huihuang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

