Global Non-Woven Fabric Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Non-woven Fabrics is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc.
The global Non-Woven Fabric market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Meltblown
Spunbonded
Spunlace
Needle Punch
Others
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
AVINTIV
Freudenberg
DuPont
Ahlstrom
Kimberly-Clark
Fitesa
Glatfelter
Johns Manville
Low & Bonar
Georgia-Pacific
Lydall
Avgol
Hollingsworth & Vose
Toray
First Quality
Fibertex
PEGAS
Asahi Kasei
Mitsui
Kingsafe Group
Dalian Ruiguang Group
Huifeng Nonwoven
Beautiful Nonwoven
Jinsheng Huihuang
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Hygiene
Construction
Filtration
Automotive
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Non-Woven Fabric Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Non-Woven Fabric
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Non-Woven Fabric
Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Meltblown
Table Meltblown Overview
1.2.1.2 Spunbonded
Table Spunbonded Overview
1.2.1.3 Spunlace
Table Spunlace Overview
1.2.1.4 Needle Punch
Table Needle Punch Overview
1.2.1.5 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Non-Woven Fabric
Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Hygiene
Table Hygiene Overview
1.2.2.2 Construction
Table Construction Overview
1.2.2.3 Filtration
Table Filtration Overview
1.2.2.4 Automotive
Table Automotive Overview
1.2.2.5 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Non-Woven Fabric
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Non-Woven Fabric
Figure Manufacturing Process of Non-Woven Fabric
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Non-Woven Fabric
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Non-Woven Fabric
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Non-Woven Fabric
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Non-Woven Fabric
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Meltblown Market, 2013-2018
Figure Meltblown Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Meltblown Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Meltblown CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 Spunbonded Market, 2013-2018
Figure Spunbonded Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Spunbonded Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Spunbonded CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.3 Spunlace Market, 2013-2018
Figure Spunlace Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Spunlace Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Spunlace CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.4 Needle Punch Market, 2013-2018
Figure Needle Punch Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Needle Punch Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Needle Punch CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Meltblown Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Meltblown Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Meltblown Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Meltblown CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 Spunbonded Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Spunbonded Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Spunbonded Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Spunbonded CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.3 Spunlace Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Spunlace Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Spunlace Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Spunlace CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.4 Needle Punch Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Needle Punch Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Needle Punch Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Needle Punch CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Hygiene Market, 2013-2018
Figure Hygiene Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Hygiene CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 Construction Market, 2013-2018
Figure Construction Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Construction CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 Filtration Market, 2013-2018
Figure Filtration Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Filtration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.4 Automotive Market, 2013-2018
Figure Automotive Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Automotive CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Hygiene Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Hygiene Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Hygiene Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Hygiene CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 Construction Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Construction Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Construction CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 Filtration Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Filtration CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.4 Automotive Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Automotive Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Automotive Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Automotive CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 AVINTIV
Table AVINTIV Profile List
Table AVINTIV Profile List
8.2 Freudenberg
Table Freudenberg Profile List
Table Freudenberg Profile List
8.3 DuPont
Table DuPont Profile List
Table DuPont Profile List
8.4 Ahlstrom
Table Ahlstrom Profile List
Table Ahlstrom Profile List
8.5 Kimberly-Clark
Table Kimberly-Clark Profile List
Table Kimberly-Clark Profile List
8.6 Fitesa
Table Fitesa Profile List
Table Fitesa Profile List
8.7 Glatfelter
Table Glatfelter Profile List
Table Glatfelter Profile List
8.8 Johns Manville
Table Johns Manville Profile List
Table Johns Manville Profile List
8.9 Low & Bonar
Table Low & Bonar Profile List
Table Low & Bonar Profile List
8.10 Georgia-Pacific
Table Georgia-Pacific Profile List
Table Georgia-Pacific Profile List
8.11 Lydall
Table Lydall Profile List
Table Lydall Profile List
8.12 Avgol
Table Avgol Profile List
Table Avgol Profile List
8.13 Hollingsworth & Vose
Table Hollingsworth & Vose Profile List
Table Hollingsworth & Vose Profile List
8.14 Toray
Table Toray Profile List
Table Toray Profile List
8.15 First Quality
Table First Quality Profile List
Table First Quality Profile List
8.16 Fibertex
Table Fibertex Profile List
Table Fibertex Profile List
8.17 PEGAS
Table PEGAS Profile List
Table PEGAS Profile List
8.18 Asahi Kasei
Table Asahi Kasei Profile List
Table Asahi Kasei Profile List
8.19 Mitsui
Table Mitsui Profile List
Table Mitsui Profile List
8.20 Kingsafe Group
Table Kingsafe Group Profile List
Table Kingsafe Group Profile List
8.21 Dalian Ruiguang Group
Table Dalian Ruiguang Group Profile List
Table Dalian Ruiguang Group Profile List
8.22 Huifeng Nonwoven
Table Huifeng Nonwoven Profile List
Table Huifeng Nonwoven Profile List
8.23 Beautiful Nonwoven
Table Beautiful Nonwoven Profile List
Table Beautiful Nonwoven Profile List
8.24 Jinsheng Huihuang
Table Jinsheng Huihuang Profile List
Table Jinsheng Huihuang Profile List
9 Conclusion
