Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market At A CAGR Of 12.4% Growth, Trends And Absolute Opportunity Up To 2026|Amgen Inc. (Us), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 45.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 17.9 billion in year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Insights of the report

  1. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the non-small cell lung cancer market.
  2. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the non-small cell lung cancer market.
  3. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
  4. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.
  5. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the non-small cell lung cancer market along with the market drivers and restrains.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the non-small cell lung cancer market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Eli Lilly And Company. (US), Astrazeneca (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (Us), Celgene Corporation (Us), Amgen Inc. (Us), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Astellas Pharma Inc. (japan), Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan) and few among others.

Competitive Analysis: 

Global non-small cell lung cancer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-small cell lung cancer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

By Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

  • Pulmonary adenocarcinoma
  • Squamous cell carcinoma
  • Large cell adenocarcinoma
  • Adeno-squamous carcinoma
  • Sarcomatoid carcinoma
  • Metastatic Lung Cancer
  • Others

By Molecule Type

  • Small Molecules
  • Biologics

By Drug Class

  • Alkylating Agents
  • Antimetabolites
  • EGFR Inhibitors
  • Mitotic Inhibitors
  • Multi-kinase Inhibitors
  • Immunosuppresants
  • Monoclonal antibodies
  • Others

By Treatment Type

  • Chemotherapy
  • Radiation Therapy
  • Targeted Therapy
  • Immunotherapy
  • Others

By Therapy Type

  • Single Drug Therapy
  • Combination Therapy

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Homecare
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Online
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

