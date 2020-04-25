Global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market will reach US$ 1,059.0 million by 2026

The global non-contact temperature measurement instrument market was valued at US$ 728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,059.0 Mn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period.

Non-contact temperature measurement instruments measures temperature from a certain distance. Every matter with a temperature above absolute zero (0 K) emits infrared radiation relative to its temperature known as characteristic radiation. Whereas, the emissivity of a material is the relative ability of its surface to emit energy by radiation.

By knowing the amount of infrared energy emitted by an object/asset, body, or liquid and its emissivity, the temperature can be determined by non-contact temperature measurement instruments. Global non-contact temperature measurement industry is driven by tremendous demand from end-use industries such as Petrochemicals, metal & mining, and energy & power among others. Fixed mount non-contact temperature measurement products are finding increasing application in multiple industrial sectors which is further propelling the demand for non-contact temperature measurement.

However, fluctuations in the temperature measurement owing to the external disturbances, which is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand from emerging economies such as China and India are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities in the near future.

Some of the major players operating in this market are- DIAS Infrared GmbH, OMEGA Engineering Inc., CHINO Corporation, AMETEK Land, Micro Epsilon, and Testo SE & Co. KGaA among others.

