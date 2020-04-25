Finance

Global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market will reach US$ 1,059.0 million by 2026

- by [email protected] - Leave a Comment
Press Release

The global non-contact temperature measurement instrument market was valued at US$ 728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,059.0 Mn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period.

Non-contact temperature measurement instruments measures temperature from a certain distance. Every matter with a temperature above absolute zero (0 K) emits infrared radiation relative to its temperature known as characteristic radiation. Whereas, the emissivity of a material is the relative ability of its surface to emit energy by radiation.

Download report sample https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/832649?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRIC832649

By knowing the amount of infrared energy emitted by an object/asset, body, or liquid and its emissivity, the temperature can be determined by non-contact temperature measurement instruments. Global non-contact temperature measurement industry is driven by tremendous demand from end-use industries such as Petrochemicals, metal & mining, and energy & power among others. Fixed mount non-contact temperature measurement products are finding increasing application in multiple industrial sectors which is further propelling the demand for non-contact temperature measurement.

However, fluctuations in the temperature measurement owing to the external disturbances, which is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand from emerging economies such as China and India are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities in the near future.

Some of the major players operating in this market are- DIAS Infrared GmbH, OMEGA Engineering Inc., CHINO Corporation, AMETEK Land, Micro Epsilon, and Testo SE & Co. KGaA among others.

Enquire for [email protected] https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/832649?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRIC832649

Table of Content (TOC)

Table  of  Contents
1  Introduction
1.1  Goal  &  Objective
1.2  Report  Coverage
1.3  Supply  Side  Data  Modelling  &  Methodology
1.4  Demand  Side  Data  Modelling  &  Methodology

2  Executive  Summary
2.1  Regional  Snapshot
2.2  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  Component
2.3  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  Product  Type
2.4  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  Type  of  Instrument
2.4  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  Applications
2.5  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  End-use  Industry
3  Market  Outlook
3.1  Introduction
3.2  Current  &  Future  Outlook
3.3  DROC
3.3.1  Drivers
3.3.1.1  Demand  Drivers
3.3.1.2  Supply  Drivers
3.3.2  Restraints
3.3.3  Opportunities
3.3.4  Challenges
3.4  Market  Entry  Matrix
3.5  Market  Opportunity  Analysis
3.6  Market  Regulations
3.7  Pricing  Mix
3.8  Key  Customers
3.9  Value  Chain  &  Ecosystem

4  Market  Demand  Analysis
4.1  Product  Benchmarking
4.1  Competitor  Benchmarking
4.3  Business  Recommendations
4.3.1  Invest  in  key  growth  segments
4.3.2  Potential  End-use  Market
4.3.3  Focus  on  Regions
4.3.4  Market  Expansion  &  Product  Launch
4.3.5  Investment  on  R&D
4.3.6  Marketing  Strategy

5  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market,  By  Components(Value  $  Million  USD,  Volume  Million  Units)
5.1  Introduction
5.2  Sensor
5.3  Display
5.4  Connectors
5.5  Processor
5.6  Others        to be continued @https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/global-non-contact-temperature-measurement-instrument-market-832649

About Us:
Supply Demand Market Research has a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.
Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Supply Demand Market Research
Contact us:
302-20 Mississauga Valley Blvd, Mississauga, L5a3s1, Toronto
Tel – +1-276-477-5910
Email – [email protected]

 

Related Posts

Electrical Bushings Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

Surgical Table Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

Dredging Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

About [email protected]

View all posts by [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *