Global Network Telemetry Market 2020-2025 : The Study Comprises Of The Valuation Procured By Each Region In Sync With The Estimated Regional Market Share

According to this study, over the next five years the Network Telemetry market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Network Telemetry business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Network Telemetry market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Network Telemetry value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco Systems (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Mellanox Technologies (US)

Pluribus Networks (US)

Arista Networks (US)

VOLANSYS Technologies (US)

Barefoot Networks (US)

Solarflare Communications (US)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Network Telemetry market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Network Telemetry market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Network Telemetry players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Network Telemetry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Network Telemetry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Network Telemetry Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Network Telemetry Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Network Telemetry Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Network Telemetry Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud

2.3 Network Telemetry Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Network Telemetry Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Network Telemetry Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Network Telemetry Segment by Application

2.4.1 Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

2.4.2 Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

2.4.3 Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Network Telemetry Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Network Telemetry Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Network Telemetry Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Network Telemetry by Players

3.1 Global Network Telemetry Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Network Telemetry Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Network Telemetry Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Network Telemetry Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Network Telemetry by Regions

4.1 Network Telemetry Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Network Telemetry Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Network Telemetry Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Network Telemetry Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Network Telemetry Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Network Telemetry Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Network Telemetry Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Network Telemetry Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Network Telemetry Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Network Telemetry Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Network Telemetry Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Telemetry by Countries

7.2 Europe Network Telemetry Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Network Telemetry Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Network Telemetry by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Network Telemetry Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Network Telemetry Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Network Telemetry Market Forecast

10.1 Global Network Telemetry Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Network Telemetry Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Network Telemetry Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Network Telemetry Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Network Telemetry Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco Systems (US)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Network Telemetry Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Systems (US) Network Telemetry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Systems (US) News

11.2 Juniper Networks (US)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Network Telemetry Product Offered

11.2.3 Juniper Networks (US) Network Telemetry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Juniper Networks (US) News

11.3 Mellanox Technologies (US)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Network Telemetry Product Offered

11.3.3 Mellanox Technologies (US) Network Telemetry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Mellanox Technologies (US) News

11.4 Pluribus Networks (US)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Network Telemetry Product Offered

11.4.3 Pluribus Networks (US) Network Telemetry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Pluribus Networks (US) News

11.5 Arista Networks (US)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Network Telemetry Product Offered

11.5.3 Arista Networks (US) Network Telemetry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Arista Networks (US) News

11.6 VOLANSYS Technologies (US)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Network Telemetry Product Offered

11.6.3 VOLANSYS Technologies (US) Network Telemetry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 VOLANSYS Technologies (US) News

11.7 Barefoot Networks (US)

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Network Telemetry Product Offered

11.7.3 Barefoot Networks (US) Network Telemetry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Barefoot Networks (US) News

11.8 Solarflare Communications (US)

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Network Telemetry Product Offered

11.8.3 Solarflare Communications (US) Network Telemetry Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Solarflare Communications (US) News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

