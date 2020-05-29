Global Network Switches Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Network Switches market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Network Switches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A network switch (also called switching hub, bridging hub, officially MAC bridge) is networking hardware that connects devices on a computer network by using packet switching to receive and forward data to the destination device.

Cisco, Huawei, Arista Networks, HPE, Juniper and Dell Technologies are leading players in Network Switches market globally, other prominent market players in the market include Broadcom, Alcatel-Lucent, D-Link, TP-Link, Extreme Networks and many others. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc. Top 5 manufacturers occupied 79.19% market share in 2019.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Network Switches market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Cisco

Huawei

Arista Networks

HPE

Juniper

Dell Technologies

Broadcom

Alcatel-Lucent

D-Link

TP-Link

Extreme Networks

Ruijie Networks

NETGEAR

Fortinet, Inc.

Hikvision

Fujitsu

Panasonic

Network Switches Breakdown Data by Type

Fixed Managed

Fixed Unmanaged

Modular Switches

Network Switches Breakdown Data by End Users

Residential Use

Office/Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Others

