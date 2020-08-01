The global network switches market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Network switch also called a switching hub, is a networking hardware used to interconnect devices with the mainframe network platform by using packet switching technique to receive and forward data to the destination device. MAC addresses are used for transmission or routing of information to the right port.

Several data cables are plugged into a network switch to establish communication channel line between different interconnected devices. Switches manage the movement of data across a network by communicating a received network packet to one or more devices for which the packet is intended. Each interconnected device connected to the switch can be identified by its network address, allowing the switch to direct the flow of traffic maximizing the security and efficiency of the network.

Various tools and network techniques used to improve and monitor a network architecture are bandwidth management, global load balancing, packet loss monitoring and minimization of latency. Network performance of an organization can be measured in two ways, using active and passive measurement tools.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Advancement in network mainframe with cutting-edge set of functionalities and increase in number of division offices and data centers, in turn, is driving the growth for the market.

Increase in demand of improved operational proficiency and proper utilization of network switch resources to achieve maximum efficiency are some of the key trends driving the growth of the network switches and thus fueling the growth of the market.

Increase in customer satisfaction and advanced network management tools with latest architecture framework solution, has fueled the need for network switches

Privacy and security concerns for the data stored on network frame and servers, is one the key restraint to the global network switches

Rise in the usage of cloud computing management and growing IT budget of small and medium industries is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Organizations using traditional network management tools for business optimization purposes are anticipated to offer growth opportunities in forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global network switches market are moderately fragmented due to the presence of number of players. Major companies include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Networks, Belkin International, Brocade Communications, Silver Peak, D-Link and Planet Technology. The market players are engaged in integrating advanced technology with network architecture to strengthen their market share and gain traction in global marketplace. The companies are engaging in organic and inorganic strategies such as acquisitions such as product launches, R&D, agreements, and collaborations to gain market share.

The global network switches market has been segmented on the basis of

Switching Types

1 Gigabit Ethernet

10 Gigabit Ethernet

40 Gigabit Ethernet

100 Gigabit Ethernet

100 Megabit Ethernet & 1 Gigabit Ethernet

End-users

Enterprise & Industrial Usage

Telecommunications Provider

Server & Storage Providers

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Network Switches Market Overview Global Network Switches Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Network Switches Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Network Switches Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Network Switches Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Network Switches Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Network Switches Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Network Switches Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Network Switches Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Network Switches Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

