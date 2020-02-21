Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market 2020, Detailed Study by Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025

This information about the ‘Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market.
This report covers Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market for each and every application.
Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a storage device that provides hard disk drive capacity connected to the network. NAS storage devices can be used as multimedia devices that support universal plug and play (UPnP) and digital living network alliance (DLNA) protocols that offer ample number of applications such as gaming, data sharing, and live streaming over the network.
Increase in the adoption of cloud-based subscription is expected to boost the market. High interoperability and flexibility of NAS devices are anticipated to fuel the market.
In 2018, the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Dell EMC
Netapp
Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
Western Digital Corporation
Seagate Technology Public Limited Company
Netgear
Synology
Buffalo Americas
QNAP Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Remote
On-Premises
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Remote
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.4.4 Hybrid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Media and Entertainment
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Consumer Goods and Retail
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size
2.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in China
7.3 China Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type
7.4 China Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in India
10.3 India Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type
10.4 India Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
12.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Recent Development
12.2 Dell EMC
12.2.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.2.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.3 Netapp
12.3.1 Netapp Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.3.4 Netapp Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Netapp Recent Development
12.4 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
12.4.1 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.4.4 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Western Digital Corporation
12.5.1 Western Digital Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.5.4 Western Digital Corporation Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Western Digital Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company
12.6.1 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.6.4 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company Recent Development
12.7 Netgear
12.7.1 Netgear Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.7.4 Netgear Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Netgear Recent Development
12.8 Synology
12.8.1 Synology Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.8.4 Synology Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Synology Recent Development
12.9 Buffalo Americas
12.9.1 Buffalo Americas Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.9.4 Buffalo Americas Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Buffalo Americas Recent Development
12.10 QNAP Systems
12.10.1 QNAP Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction
12.10.4 QNAP Systems Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 QNAP Systems Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
