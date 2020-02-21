Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market 2020, Detailed Study by Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025

This information about the ‘Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market.

This report covers Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market for each and every application.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a storage device that provides hard disk drive capacity connected to the network. NAS storage devices can be used as multimedia devices that support universal plug and play (UPnP) and digital living network alliance (DLNA) protocols that offer ample number of applications such as gaming, data sharing, and live streaming over the network.

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based subscription is expected to boost the market. High interoperability and flexibility of NAS devices are anticipated to fuel the market.

In 2018, the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell EMC

Netapp

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company

Netgear

Synology

Buffalo Americas

QNAP Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote

On-Premises

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Remote

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Media and Entertainment

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size

2.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in China

7.3 China Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type

7.4 China Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in India

10.3 India Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type

10.4 India Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

12.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Recent Development

12.2 Dell EMC

12.2.1 Dell EMC Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.2.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

12.3 Netapp

12.3.1 Netapp Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.3.4 Netapp Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Netapp Recent Development

12.4 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

12.4.1 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.4.4 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Western Digital Corporation

12.5.1 Western Digital Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.5.4 Western Digital Corporation Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Western Digital Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company

12.6.1 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.6.4 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company Recent Development

12.7 Netgear

12.7.1 Netgear Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.7.4 Netgear Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Netgear Recent Development

12.8 Synology

12.8.1 Synology Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.8.4 Synology Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Synology Recent Development

12.9 Buffalo Americas

12.9.1 Buffalo Americas Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.9.4 Buffalo Americas Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Buffalo Americas Recent Development

12.10 QNAP Systems

12.10.1 QNAP Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Introduction

12.10.4 QNAP Systems Revenue in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 QNAP Systems Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

