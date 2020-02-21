Global Network-attached Storage Market 2020, Detailed Study by Share, Growth Trends, Size, Opportunities, Technology Enhancement, Service Provider, Demand & Forecast to 2025

This information about the ‘Global Network-attached Storage Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Network-attached Storage market.

This report covers Network-attached Storage market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Network-attached Storage market for each and every application.

In 2018, the global Network-attached Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network-attached Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network-attached Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dell

Buffalo

EMC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

NetApp

LSI Corporation

Overland Storage

NetGear

Panasas

SGI Corporation

Seagate Technology

Synology

QNAP Systems

ZyXEL Communications Corporation

ASUSTOR

Drobo

Thecus Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Sector

IT

Data Processing Component

Government and Defense

Cloud Processing Component

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network-attached Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network-attached Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network-attached Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial Sector

1.5.3 IT

1.5.4 Data Processing Component

1.5.5 Government and Defense

1.5.6 Cloud Processing Component

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network-attached Storage Market Size

2.2 Network-attached Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network-attached Storage Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Network-attached Storage Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network-attached Storage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network-attached Storage Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Network-attached Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Network-attached Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network-attached Storage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network-attached Storage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in China

7.3 China Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type

7.4 China Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in India

10.3 India Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type

10.4 India Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Dell

12.1.1 Dell Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.1.4 Dell Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Dell Recent Development

12.2 Buffalo

12.2.1 Buffalo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.2.4 Buffalo Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Buffalo Recent Development

12.3 EMC Corporation

12.3.1 EMC Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.3.4 EMC Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 EMC Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Hewlett-Packard

12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

12.5 IBM Corporation

12.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

12.6.1 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.6.4 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Recent Development

12.7 NetApp

12.7.1 NetApp Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.7.4 NetApp Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NetApp Recent Development

12.8 LSI Corporation

12.8.1 LSI Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.8.4 LSI Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 LSI Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Overland Storage

12.9.1 Overland Storage Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.9.4 Overland Storage Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Overland Storage Recent Development

12.10 NetGear

12.10.1 NetGear Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction

12.10.4 NetGear Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 NetGear Recent Development

12.11 Panasas

12.12 SGI Corporation

12.13 Seagate Technology

12.14 Synology

12.15 QNAP Systems

12.16 ZyXEL Communications Corporation

12.17 ASUSTOR

12.18 Drobo

12.19 Thecus Corporation

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

