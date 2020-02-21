Global Network-attached Storage Market 2020, Detailed Study by Share, Growth Trends, Size, Opportunities, Technology Enhancement, Service Provider, Demand & Forecast to 2025

This information about the ‘Global Network-attached Storage Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Network-attached Storage market.
This report covers Network-attached Storage market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Network-attached Storage market for each and every application.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2978672
In 2018, the global Network-attached Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network-attached Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network-attached Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell
Buffalo
EMC Corporation
Hewlett-Packard
IBM Corporation
Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
NetApp
LSI Corporation
Overland Storage
NetGear
Panasas
SGI Corporation
Seagate Technology
Synology
QNAP Systems
ZyXEL Communications Corporation
ASUSTOR
Drobo
Thecus Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Sector
IT
Data Processing Component
Government and Defense
Cloud Processing Component
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network-attached Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network-attached Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network-attached Storage are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-network-attached-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial Sector
1.5.3 IT
1.5.4 Data Processing Component
1.5.5 Government and Defense
1.5.6 Cloud Processing Component
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network-attached Storage Market Size
2.2 Network-attached Storage Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network-attached Storage Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Network-attached Storage Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network-attached Storage Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network-attached Storage Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Network-attached Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Network-attached Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network-attached Storage Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network-attached Storage Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in China
7.3 China Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type
7.4 China Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in India
10.3 India Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type
10.4 India Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Network-attached Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Network-attached Storage Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Network-attached Storage Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Network-attached Storage Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Dell
12.1.1 Dell Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.1.4 Dell Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Dell Recent Development
12.2 Buffalo
12.2.1 Buffalo Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.2.4 Buffalo Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Buffalo Recent Development
12.3 EMC Corporation
12.3.1 EMC Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.3.4 EMC Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 EMC Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Hewlett-Packard
12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development
12.5 IBM Corporation
12.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
12.6.1 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.6.4 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Recent Development
12.7 NetApp
12.7.1 NetApp Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.7.4 NetApp Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NetApp Recent Development
12.8 LSI Corporation
12.8.1 LSI Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.8.4 LSI Corporation Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 LSI Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Overland Storage
12.9.1 Overland Storage Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.9.4 Overland Storage Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Overland Storage Recent Development
12.10 NetGear
12.10.1 NetGear Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Network-attached Storage Introduction
12.10.4 NetGear Revenue in Network-attached Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 NetGear Recent Development
12.11 Panasas
12.12 SGI Corporation
12.13 Seagate Technology
12.14 Synology
12.15 QNAP Systems
12.16 ZyXEL Communications Corporation
12.17 ASUSTOR
12.18 Drobo
12.19 Thecus Corporation
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2978672
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155