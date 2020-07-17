The global natural vitamin E market is estimated to reach USD 1190 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increased awareness of customers regarding natural products and their health benefits.

Vitamin E is basically an antioxidant that is found naturally in food products such as different types of nuts, grains and green leafy vegetables. It is a fat-soluble nutrient that is essential to several biological processes in the body. Vitamin E is used for the treatment or prevention of vitamin E related deficiencies. Individuals with certain types of illnesses may need extra dose of this in their body for healthy living. Additionally, it is also known to prevent baldness, enhance the eye strength, help to balance hormone levels, check the cholesterol levels, aids to prevent various cancers, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, liver disease, diabetes, helps heal cell infections, and prevents or counteracts many skin-related problems.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increase in the geriatric population is estimated to boost the growth of the market. This is due to the fact of its popularity among the older citizens as a dietary supplement.

Rapid growth of the cosmetic industry is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Shift in the consumption patterns of consumers is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Minimal amount of processing required for natural vitamin E is expected to stimulate the market growth.

Increased focus on sustainability is predicted to drive the growth of the market.

Surge in awareness regarding the various benefits provided by this product is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Rise in the usage of micronutrients across the globe is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Increased customer demand for natural sources for the treatment of long term conditions such as inflammation, cardiovascular health, as well as bone health is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global natural vitamin E market include Healthful International Co., Ltd. (HSF), Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Organic Technologies, Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Nature’s Bounty Co., Amway Corporation, Puritan’s Pride, Herbalife International of America, Inc., and BASF SE. The companies are engaging in various activities such as product launches, acquisitions, expansion, research & development, agreements, collaborations, advertising, and alliances to gain market share.

The global natural vitamin E market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

Applications

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Natural Vitamin E Market Overview Global Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

