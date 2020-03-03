Global MOCVD Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on MOCVD Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the MOCVD market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Global MOCVD Market by Product Type (III-V semiconductors, II-VI semiconductors, and other products), By Application (optoelectronics and power electronics), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global MOCVD Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global MOCVD market is projected to be US$ 723.8 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,638.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The MOCVD equipment is used to produce compound semiconductors. MOCVD stands for Metalorganic Chemical Vapor Deposition. It is alternatively known as Metalorganic Vapour-Phase Epitaxy (MOVPE), as epitaxy means depositing a thin layer of atoms over a substrate. Atoms to be added to the crystal are passed over a heated semiconductor wafer in combination with organic gas molecules. Due to the heated wafer, it breaks down the molecules, and required atoms are deposited on the surface of the semiconductor wafer. In order to control the growth of these depositions, the process is carried out in a controlled environment.

MOCVD is used for creating a thin film on semiconductor wafers. It is also called as Organo-Metallic Chemical Vapor Deposition (OMCVD). The thickness of the layer can be easily controlled by the MOCVD process, and therefore the demand MOCVD is increasing for the manufacturing of electronic components such as diodes. The applications are for power electronics is increasing, and this is resulting in high demand for MOCVD across the globe. In addition, rising government initiatives for the use of various power electronics is expected to support the growth of the global market. For instance, the Chinese government is offering a subsidy to promote the use of MOCVD equipment for the manufacturing of electronic devices such as LED as the demand for LED lighting is on the rise.

Furthermore, the increasing number of end use applications such as autonomous technology; for example, the autonomous car is expected to result in high growth of MOCVD in the forecast period. Increasing focus on renewable energy sources across the globe is another key factor driving the growth of the global MOCVD market.

Global MOCVD Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing use of MOCVD by semiconductor manufacturers to develop highly efficient photovoltaic cells or triple junction solar cells is expected to bolster the growth of the global MOCVD market. In addition, rising use of MOCVD in the manufacturing of multilayer semiconductor structure that is used across optoelectronic or electronic equipment. The use of advanced MOCVD equipment in the manufacturing process of the semiconductor device increases performance, delivers high switching speed, and also increases efficiency. Furthermore, it is expected that the gallium nitride will replace silicon technology across the power semiconductor applications owing to its high thermal conductivity and high breakdown voltage. This is expected to support the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing production of and use of advanced technology in electronic gadgets such as video games, smartphones, PDAs, DVD players, portable media players, home-theatre systems, printers and microwaves is expected to propel the growth of the global MOCVD market in the next 10 years.

Global MOCVD Market by Product Type, 2018

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into III-V semiconductors, II-VI semiconductors, and Other Products. III-V semiconductors account for the majority share in the global MOCVD Market, followed by II-VI semiconductors.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. Asia Pacific accounts majority share in global MOCVD market followed by North America.

The research report on the global MOCVD Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as AIXTRON SE, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Veeco Instruments Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, Alliance MOCVD, HC SemiTek, Schunk GmbH (Xycarb Ceramics B.V.), JUSUNG Engineering Co. Ltd., SAMCO, Inc., etc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

III-V semiconductors

II-VI semiconductors

IV Semiconductors

IV-V-VI Semiconductors

Application

Optoelectronics

Power electronics

Key Market Players included in the report:

AIXTRON SE

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Veeco Instruments Inc.

CVD Equipment Corporation

Alliance MOCVD

HC SemiTek

Schunk GmbH (Xycarb Ceramics B.V.)

JUSUNG Engineering Co. Ltd.

SAMCO Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global MOCVD Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of MOCVD industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of MOCVD industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of MOCVD industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of MOCVD industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of MOCVD industry.

Research Methodology: Global MOCVD Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

